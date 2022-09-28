ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves

Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
DENTON, TX
nypressnews.com

Fire at Mesquite apartment complex displaces 30, leaves 1 dead

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An apartment fire in Mesquite damaged several units early Friday morning, leaving 30 people without homes and another person dead. The Mesquite Fire Department said that just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Tradewind Apartments on 2120 Tradewind Drive.
MESQUITE, TX
nypressnews.com

Meals On Wheels in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Deliver Meals in Fort Worth

Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is asking for help, saying they are desperately in need of people to help deliver meals. Meals On Wheels said Friday that over the last several weeks they have seen a steady increase in the number of clients requesting meals in Fort Worth’s Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven area.
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

Former Dallas Cowboy Gavin Escobar dies in climbing accident

LONG BEACH, California (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar is one of two people who died after a climbing accident in California’s San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday. Chelsea Walsh, 33, was the second person who died on Wednesday. Escobar and Walsh were found on...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Joaquin, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy