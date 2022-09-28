Read full article on original website
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick Reynolds
Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves
Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
Fire at Mesquite apartment complex displaces 30, leaves 1 dead
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An apartment fire in Mesquite damaged several units early Friday morning, leaving 30 people without homes and another person dead. The Mesquite Fire Department said that just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Tradewind Apartments on 2120 Tradewind Drive.
Meals On Wheels in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Deliver Meals in Fort Worth
Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is asking for help, saying they are desperately in need of people to help deliver meals. Meals On Wheels said Friday that over the last several weeks they have seen a steady increase in the number of clients requesting meals in Fort Worth’s Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven area.
Former Dallas Cowboy Gavin Escobar dies in climbing accident
LONG BEACH, California (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar is one of two people who died after a climbing accident in California’s San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday. Chelsea Walsh, 33, was the second person who died on Wednesday. Escobar and Walsh were found on...
Fort Worth mayor delivers first State of the City, focusing on building a
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation nearing a million people with one of the youngest mayors of a major city—Mattie Parker at just 38-years-old. On Thursday, Parker laid out her priorities to move the city forward. Her...
No water for decades, but non-profit hoping to bring advanced tech to Dallas community that makes drinking water from the air
DALLAS, Texas — An innovative, high-tech way to create clean and safe drinking water is being eyed as a tool to help the community of Sandbranch cope with a problem its dealt with for roughly 30 years: no access to a municipal water or sewage system. Some residents there...
State Fair tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you’re planning a trip for you or your family, here’s all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open...
WFAA’s Friday Night Football to broadcast ‘Battle of the Red Rail’ between Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage
GRAPEVINE, Texas — It is one of the premier rivalries in all of Texas high school football, so the Battle of the Red Rail is always fantastic theater. But this year, it’s a little extra special. Both Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage are ranked in the Top 10 in...
