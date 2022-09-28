ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

BBC

‘Unbelievable’, ‘strange’ and ‘frustrating’ - is VAR letting Premier League down?

The Premier League returned on Saturday with its usual cocktail of drama, excitement and controversy - with refereeing decisions and VAR once again a big talking point. Following his side's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested refereeing and VAR in England is not at the required level, having seen his player Emerson Royal sent off for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Milan beat Empoli 3-1 in a stoppage-time thriller

AC Milan snatched a dramatic 3-1 win at Empoli in Serie A on Saturday as three goals in the game were scored in second half stoppage time. Milan started the game aggressively and kept up the intensity throughout the first half, but despite a number of chances could not beat Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
MLS
ESPN

Ecuador's tiny Independiente del Valle overcome Brazilian hegemony to win Copa Sudamericana

You will have to look hard for a more extraordinary story in contemporary football than that of Independiente del Valle, a tiny club from Ecuador. Some 15 years ago, they were taken over by investors with the idea of producing players to transfer out of the club at a profit. The project has been so successful that around half the Ecuador national squad were produced or developed by the club. If that wasn't remarkable enough on its own, while they continually lose their best young players to bigger teams in the global transfer market, to their own surprise they have found out that they can also win titles while they do it.
MLS
BBC

Everton 1-0 Leicester: Toffees beat Leicester with late own goal in WSL

An own goal by goalkeeper Kirstie Levell deep in stoppage time gave Everton victory over Leicester City in the Women's Super League. The Toffees were looking to capitalise on their Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool but were frustrated by a bright Leicester side. Substitute Hanna Bennison, 19, sent fans inside...
SPORTS
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton

G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "F﻿or the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture

Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
POLITICS
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 3 - Tottenham Hotspur 1: smashed

Arsenal convincingly defeated Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates to stay top of the Premier League table for another week. It was a comprehensive victory, really. The visitors hardly troubled the Gunners, and Antonio Conte totally gave up once Emerson Royal saw a straight red for a ridiculous tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

R﻿ashford wins player of the month award

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿arcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. M﻿anchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tough at the top: opportunity knocks as Arsenal and Spurs collide again

Both teams are eyeing a high league finish but first of all, Mikel Arteta will want to erase painful memories of last encounter. This time, it is game on. After Arsenal successfully requested to postpone the last north London derby because they were lacking 15 first-teamers, the annoyance along Seven Sisters Road only really subsided once the final whistle blew on the rescheduled fixture. The switch turned it into a de facto shootout for Champions League qualification; Tottenham won resoundingly, if not without controversy, on a stormy May night at their home and the issue was duly settled.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Radio rage for Max Verstappen in Singapore Grand Prix qualifying

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen gave Red Bull a blast of radio rage after the team told him to abort his final qualifying lap at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday and he ended up eighth. "Why? Why?," screamed the Dutch 25-year-old as he was told to pit instead...
MOTORSPORTS

