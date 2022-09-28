Read full article on original website
BBC
‘Unbelievable’, ‘strange’ and ‘frustrating’ - is VAR letting Premier League down?
The Premier League returned on Saturday with its usual cocktail of drama, excitement and controversy - with refereeing decisions and VAR once again a big talking point. Following his side's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested refereeing and VAR in England is not at the required level, having seen his player Emerson Royal sent off for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.
Report: Real Madrid Will Make A Move For Erling Haaland In 2024
The European Champions will make a move for Manchester City's new star man Erling Haaland in a couple of years.
UEFA・
ESPN
Milan beat Empoli 3-1 in a stoppage-time thriller
AC Milan snatched a dramatic 3-1 win at Empoli in Serie A on Saturday as three goals in the game were scored in second half stoppage time. Milan started the game aggressively and kept up the intensity throughout the first half, but despite a number of chances could not beat Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
MLS・
ESPN
Ecuador's tiny Independiente del Valle overcome Brazilian hegemony to win Copa Sudamericana
You will have to look hard for a more extraordinary story in contemporary football than that of Independiente del Valle, a tiny club from Ecuador. Some 15 years ago, they were taken over by investors with the idea of producing players to transfer out of the club at a profit. The project has been so successful that around half the Ecuador national squad were produced or developed by the club. If that wasn't remarkable enough on its own, while they continually lose their best young players to bigger teams in the global transfer market, to their own surprise they have found out that they can also win titles while they do it.
MLS・
BBC
Everton 1-0 Leicester: Toffees beat Leicester with late own goal in WSL
An own goal by goalkeeper Kirstie Levell deep in stoppage time gave Everton victory over Leicester City in the Women's Super League. The Toffees were looking to capitalise on their Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool but were frustrated by a bright Leicester side. Substitute Hanna Bennison, 19, sent fans inside...
Report: Manchester United Still Want Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong
Frenkie De Jong was part of the longest saga in possibly football history, and it still may not be over, with Manchester United still hoping for the player.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "For the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
Soccer-Pressure mounts on Nagelsmann with Bayern Munich in a rut
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich's four-game winless run -- their longest in the Bundesliga in 20 years -- has soured the mood among club bosses and piled pressure on coach Julian Nagelsmann to quickly turn things around.
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
SB Nation
Arsenal 3 - Tottenham Hotspur 1: smashed
Arsenal convincingly defeated Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates to stay top of the Premier League table for another week. It was a comprehensive victory, really. The visitors hardly troubled the Gunners, and Antonio Conte totally gave up once Emerson Royal saw a straight red for a ridiculous tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.
ESPN
Robert Lewandowski shines for Barcelona again in the win over Mallorca, this time with the help of Ansu Fati
Barcelona earned a 1-0 win over Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday, in what was a far feistier affair than the Catalan club might have expected. Robert Lewandowski scored the lone goal, having now netted in six of seven league games this season. - Report: Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona | Premier League...
BBC
Rashford wins player of the month award
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. Manchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
Tough at the top: opportunity knocks as Arsenal and Spurs collide again
Both teams are eyeing a high league finish but first of all, Mikel Arteta will want to erase painful memories of last encounter. This time, it is game on. After Arsenal successfully requested to postpone the last north London derby because they were lacking 15 first-teamers, the annoyance along Seven Sisters Road only really subsided once the final whistle blew on the rescheduled fixture. The switch turned it into a de facto shootout for Champions League qualification; Tottenham won resoundingly, if not without controversy, on a stormy May night at their home and the issue was duly settled.
Arsenal End Tottenham's Unbeaten EPL Run After Emerson Royal Sees Red In North London Derby
Spurs had been unbeaten in 13 Premier League games going into Saturday's clash.
BBC
Chelsea: President of business Tom Glick initially dismissed complaint from female agent as 'not relevant' to his job
Chelsea's president of business Tom Glick initially dismissed a complaint about inappropriate text messages sent by the club's commercial director to a female agent as "not relevant" to his job. BBC Sport has learned that two weeks after the messages were first brought to the attention of Glick by agent...
ESPN
Radio rage for Max Verstappen in Singapore Grand Prix qualifying
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen gave Red Bull a blast of radio rage after the team told him to abort his final qualifying lap at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday and he ended up eighth. "Why? Why?," screamed the Dutch 25-year-old as he was told to pit instead...
