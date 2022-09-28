You will have to look hard for a more extraordinary story in contemporary football than that of Independiente del Valle, a tiny club from Ecuador. Some 15 years ago, they were taken over by investors with the idea of producing players to transfer out of the club at a profit. The project has been so successful that around half the Ecuador national squad were produced or developed by the club. If that wasn't remarkable enough on its own, while they continually lose their best young players to bigger teams in the global transfer market, to their own surprise they have found out that they can also win titles while they do it.

