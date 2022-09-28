ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Over 90% of Colorado school districts meet fiscal health standards

By By HANNAH METZGER
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

More than 90% of Colorado school districts are meeting the state’s benchmarks for fiscal health, according to an annual analysis released Wednesday.

Of Colorado’s 178 school districts, only 17 showed indications of financial stress in 2021, the Office of the State Auditor found. In 2020, 20 districts failed to meet fiscal health benchmarks. In 2019, 32 districts failed to meet the benchmarks — though some criteria were modified after 2019 that would lower that number.

“Missed benchmarks can warn of financial stress requiring further review and action by school district administrators and the Department of Education,” Audit Manager Crystal Dorsey said.

The most commonly missed benchmark in 2021 was the operating margin ratio, which calculates the amount added to a district’s reserves for every $1 in revenue. The analysis found that 12 school districts were spending down their reserve balance to supplement operations.

Seven school districts failed to meet the debt burden ratio, meaning a district’s annual revenue won’t cover its annual debt payments. Four districts were flagged for decreasing the reserves in their general fund.

Report: Education budget increases did not translate to higher teacher pay

Of the 17 financially stressed school districts in 2021, 11 missed one financial benchmark and six missed two benchmarks.

Those six districts were Arriba-Flagler Consolidated School District 20 in Kit Carson County, Brush School District RE-2J in Morgan County, Buffalo School District RE-4J in Logan County, Miami-Yoder School District 60 JT in El Paso County, West Grand School District 1-JT in Grand County and School District 27J in Adams, Broomfield and Weld counties.

All six of the school districts provided explanations for failing to meet the financial benchmarks, with four saying they spent their reserve balances to retain staff and pay for student needs, safety upgrades, technology and building maintenance. One district saved and raised funds to build a new athletic facility and one attributed its struggles to limited staff resources and a large increase in COVID-19 funding.

Analyses of each school district are available online at leg.colorado.gov .

Broomfield high schooler wins Colorado’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

2022 Elections: What's in your ballot?

Citizen engagement is crucial in sustaining America's experiment in representative democracy, and voting in an election is not just any ritual. Encapsulated in that act is often the purest expression of a people's ability to choose their leaders, exactly the kind of freedom denied to so many in other parts of the world. As a public service, we compiled this guide to help voters understand the ballot initiatives they will be asked to vote on this fall. The analysis comes via the Colorado Secretary of...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado, 9 other states sue pesticide makers for anti-competitive practices

Colorado and nine other states joined the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva on Thursday, accusing them of engaging in anti-competitive practices. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court alleges that the companies use loyalty programs with pesticide distributors to exclude generic competitors from the market. The lawsuit claims the companies influence distributors to sell their products after their patents expire by giving distributors “incentive payments” for keeping their purchases of generic products below a certain threshold. ...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Legislative committee approves two reform that will change the way Colorado disciplines judges

A special state legislative panel on Friday unanimously passed a pair of resolutions that would dramatically change how Colorado investigates and disciplines judges, one of them a Constitutional amendment voters would consider in 2024. One resolution creates a three-member board to pass judgment in formal discipline cases. The other measure sets up anonymous reporting, requires comprehensive annual reports of how the process works and what it's done, and formally sets up the three-person board once it is approved by Constitutional amendment. ...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts
The Denver Gazette

Draft plan for new state park in Colorado foresees 80-plus miles of trail

A recently released draft master plan paints the picture of a state park under development in southern Colorado. Three years after Fishers Peak State Park was established, a document spanning 188 pages lays out a detailed proposal for the future of the 19,000-plus acres. That includes plans for hikers to finally reach the iconic, flattop mountain over Trinidad that has been held private for generations. The Trail to the Peak,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide

According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

The Latest on Hurricane Ian: NORTH PORT, Fla. — Rescuers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, other states and counties were racing against the clock as the sun was about to set Thursday in North Port, to help families stranded in their own homes surrounded by streets that had turned into canals. The city was one of many in Florida where rescues were underway as Hurricane Ian continued churning northward...
FLORIDA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to nearly three dozen, with deaths reported from Cuba, Florida and North Carolina. The storm weakened...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian

The Latest on Hurricane Ian: RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to prepare for lots of rain, high winds and potential power outages when the remnants of Hurricane Ian cross the state soon after the storm likely reaches landfall again in South Carolina. Visiting the state’s emergency operations center, the governor said at a Thursday afternoon news conference that up to 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Denver Gazette

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80...
FLORIDA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Discipline panel: Appeals court judges should not sit in judgment of Supreme Court justices

Allowing judges from the Colorado Court of Appeals to stand in judgment over a Supreme Court justice accused of misconduct would be fraught with the appearance of impropriety and potential conflicts of interest. So says the state Commission on Judicial Discipline in a letter to a panel of legislators scheduled to take up a trio of proposals Friday that could dramatically change how judges are disciplined in Colorado. In a...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an hour after the massive storm trudged ashore, a coastal sheriff's office reported that it was already getting a significant number of calls from people trapped in homes. The hurricane's center struck near Cayo Costa, a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy