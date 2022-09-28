ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years! Leeann Roberts talks about the fun, food, and family that can be expected on October 1st from 10am-2pm.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chambliss Center for Children's 150th Anniversary

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lesley Berryhill talks about how you're invited to a special celebration to honor Chambliss Center for Children's 150th Anniversary on Saturday, October 22nd from 10AM - 4PM on their campus, located at 315 Gillespie Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411. Throughout our 17 acres, you'll find family-friendly activities for kids of all ages to enjoy, completely free of charge! Read 20 will be holding their Storyland Trail throughout our bike path and bringing classic storybooks to life. Guests can enjoy inflatables, sky gazing, pumpkin painting, live performances, and historical tours throughout our buildings. Work up an appetite and take a break with multiple food truck choices as well as Italian Ice and sweet treats! There's so much to do on this fun day celebrating 150 years of service!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Beyond the News Desk: Kim Chapman Whitfield

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Well you get to see her weekdays and nights on your tv screen for the news, but who is the woman behind the news desk? We talk with NewsChannel 9's Kim Chapman Whitfield about her tenure with the station and an organization near and dear to Kim's heart: the Miracle League of Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Choosing Siskin for your rehabilitation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Matthew Rider and Teresa Dinger discuss the type of treatment that patients can expect and the importance of choosing Siskin for their choice in rehabilitation. Stay connected with Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. (423) 634-1200.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - We continue with National Recovery Month and our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Health screening this weekend at the Chattanooga Market

Melissa Lail and Summer Elliot discuss the upcoming Chattanooga Market event Erlanger Health System. Erlanger will be there to facilitate health screening with medical staff on hand to answer any questions.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fatality on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a missing person at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. TWRA says a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. Witnesses told officials the 42 year old Hamilton...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Cleveland girl with stage 4 neuroblastoma begins new cross-country treatment

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — An 8-year-old girl from Cleveland, who's already faced far too many challenges that a child her age should, has begun a new stage of her treatment. Her classmates and teachers at Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary School recently made sure Olivia Weatherford got a proper sendoff as she and her mother travel to New York and then Texas for the next month.
CLEVELAND, TN
News Break
Politics
WTVC

Friday Night Rivals with Dave Keylon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - It's time for the big game! One of Tennessee's oldest High School football rivals The McCallie School takes on The Baylor School. We spoke with our own Dave Keylon on the full rundown for tonight's match-up. You can catch all the action on the CW at 7:30 PM.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Achieve your dream space with Chattanooga Closet Company

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kim Campbell discusses the wide variety of projects that Chattanooga Closet Company does. As Kim states "We tailor the designs to offer our clients the solution to achieve their dream space". Stay connected with Chattanooga Closet Company. (423) 517-7190.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

