WTVC
Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miller Motte College celebrates 20 years! Leeann Roberts talks about the fun, food, and family that can be expected on October 1st from 10am-2pm. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Chambliss Center for Children's 150th Anniversary
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lesley Berryhill talks about how you’re invited to a special celebration to honor Chambliss Center for Children’s 150th Anniversary on Saturday, October 22nd from 10AM - 4PM on their campus, located at 315 Gillespie Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411. Throughout our 17 acres, you’ll find family-friendly activities for kids of all ages to enjoy, completely free of charge! Read 20 will be holding their Storyland Trail throughout our bike path and bringing classic storybooks to life. Guests can enjoy inflatables, sky gazing, pumpkin painting, live performances, and historical tours throughout our buildings. Work up an appetite and take a break with multiple food truck choices as well as Italian Ice and sweet treats! There’s so much to do on this fun day celebrating 150 years of service!
WTVC
Beyond the News Desk: Kim Chapman Whitfield
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Well you get to see her weekdays and nights on your tv screen for the news, but who is the woman behind the news desk? We talk with NewsChannel 9's Kim Chapman Whitfield about her tenure with the station and an organization near and dear to Kim's heart: the Miracle League of Chattanooga.
WTVC
The Sound of Music premieres at the Chattanooga Theater Centre on September 30
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scott Dunlap and Addie Counts discuss the preparation of "The Sound of Music" which premieres at the Chattanooga Theater Centre on September 30 at 8pm. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WTVC
Choosing Siskin for your rehabilitation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Matthew Rider and Teresa Dinger discuss the type of treatment that patients can expect and the importance of choosing Siskin for their choice in rehabilitation. Stay connected with Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. (423) 634-1200. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
WTVC
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - We continue with National Recovery Month and our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
WTVC
Health screening this weekend at the Chattanooga Market
Melissa Lail and Summer Elliot discuss the upcoming Chattanooga Market event Erlanger Health System. Erlanger will be there to facilitate health screening with medical staff on hand to answer any questions. Stay connected with the Chattanooga Market.
WTVC
Fatality on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a missing person at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. TWRA says a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. Witnesses told officials the 42 year old Hamilton...
WTVC
Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native helping those affected by Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native is giving a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. Stacy Slockbower, Owner, of Pins & Needles Quilt Shop, is from Cape Coral, Florida. Over the years she has used her local business as a platform to...
WTVC
Cleveland girl with stage 4 neuroblastoma begins new cross-country treatment
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — An 8-year-old girl from Cleveland, who's already faced far too many challenges that a child her age should, has begun a new stage of her treatment. Her classmates and teachers at Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary School recently made sure Olivia Weatherford got a proper sendoff as she and her mother travel to New York and then Texas for the next month.
WTVC
Friday Night Rivals with Dave Keylon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - It's time for the big game! One of Tennessee's oldest High School football rivals The McCallie School takes on The Baylor School. We spoke with our own Dave Keylon on the full rundown for tonight's match-up. You can catch all the action on the CW at 7:30 PM.
WTVC
Mom: Hamilton Co. cheerleaders who made All County Team excluded from Rhea Co. homecoming
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County is getting ready for Friday night’s homecoming, and 4 middle school cheerleaders from Hamilton County made the cut to cheer at the homecoming game. However, their parents say they are being forced to put down their Pom-pom’s last minute. Michelle Pope's...
WTVC
Miracle moment: Veteran Miracle League player is a true "Superhero"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On this week's Miracle Moment, we introduce you to a Miracle League veteran and her one "super power" that will put a smile on your face. Every day after school, Kendell Jeppesen walks her dog, Wiley. Sometimes he walks her. "He kinda gets a little fast...
WTVC
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
WTVC
Achieve your dream space with Chattanooga Closet Company
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kim Campbell discusses the wide variety of projects that Chattanooga Closet Company does. As Kim states "We tailor the designs to offer our clients the solution to achieve their dream space". Stay connected with Chattanooga Closet Company. (423) 517-7190. ______________. Follow This N That on our...
WTVC
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
WTVC
Florida residents and their dogs seek shelter in Chattanooga from Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian has devastated Florida. But, before the storm hit, some Florida residents and their dogs made their way to Chattanooga seeking shelter from the hurricane. Alicia and Paul Guzman drove in their RV for 13 hours of traffic from Ruskin, Florida to Chattanooga to avoid...
