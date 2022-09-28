Read full article on original website
Related
49ers could bring up familiar face at RB for Week 4
The 49ers backfield could include a new, familiar face Monday night against the Rams. With injuries hitting the roster hard, San Francisco will likely dip into its practice squad to fill out their active players on game day. One player who could come up Monday night is former 49ers running back Tevin Coleman.
NFL & NFLPA Agree To Modify Concussion Protocols After Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Injury Plus Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant Involved In Medical Evaluation Fired
The National Football League (NFL) and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Although the investigation in that case remains ongoing, the NFL and NFLPA have acknowledged that “modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety.” “The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in...
NFL・
Watch: Liberty WR Jaivian Lofton makes sick one-handed touchdown grab against Old Dominion
On Saturday night, Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season, knocking off Old Dominion in a high-scoring affair, 38-24. While the two teams combined for eight touchdowns, one score stood out above the rest. Just minutes into the game, Liberty wide receiver Jaivian Lofton put in his nomination for catch...
Comments / 0