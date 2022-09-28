ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor alum Sarah Herron is pregnant! The TV star, 35, is expecting a son with fiancé Dylan Brown... following IVF journey

By Jarret Thomas Sackman, Jarret Thomas Sackman For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Bachelor vet Sarah Herron announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Dylan Brown.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram that they are having a baby boy.

'We can't keep a secret any longer!' wrote Sarah, 35, captioning an image of the beaming future parents displaying their ultrasound photos. 'Our embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with our baby boy!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17r9Rv_0iEE6vAj00
Little boy booties: The Bachelor vet Sarah Herron announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Dylan Brown. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram that they are having a baby boy

This reveal comes after a difficult year-long IVF struggle.

'We are early in the first trimester still,' Herron told People, 'but since I have shared my fertility journey so openly with my community, it's important to me that I continue in that faith.'

'Surreal doesn't begin to describe how it's all felt,' she candidly wrote on Instagram, revealing that she is seven weeks along in her pregnancy. 'The road ahead is long and I know we'll be holding our breath until the day our baby is earth side with us.'

The entrepreneur and her filmmaker fiancé became engaged in May, 2021, with Dylan popping the question at the base of Mount Sopris. Natives of Colorado, the gorgeous twin-summit mountain is the couple's favorite place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CahmW_0iEE6vAj00
Hope-filled horizon: The Colorado couple are avid nature lovers and took their announcement pictures with the Rocky Mountains behind them 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypkpE_0iEE6vAj00
No rose needed: Sarah went on to find love and success after being eliminated by Sean Lowe in week six of The Bachelor's 17th season 

Sarah proudly refers to herself as an 'IVF warrior' on her Instagram account and has been open about her diminished ovarian reserve diagnosis. 'I never imagined it would go this way for me,' she wrote on Instagram in March of last year, 'that at 34 I'd be told my chances of having a baby naturally are very slim.'

'Dr. Aimee (@eggwhisperer) thank you,' she wrote, giving an emotional shoutout to her fertility doctor in the announcement. 'From the bottom of our hearts. You have fought for this as hard as we have. I start crying just thinking about you and the gift you have been in our lives. We love you."

The former advertising executive first competed on the 17th season of The Bachelor, vying for Sean Lowe's heart in 2013. She was eliminated in week six and went on to return for the first and third seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wi98X_0iEE6vAj00
Braced for paradise: Sarah tripped on a curb while walking her dog and broke her kneecap a few weeks ago

With her Bachelor days behind her, Sarah is looking forward to raising a family with Dylan Brown, referring to him in the past on Instagram as her 'forever paradise, favorite adventure bud and BEST friend.'

The SheLift founder met her husband-to-be in 2017 when he was hired as the videographer for her company's inaugural hiking retreat. The pair are passionate about the outdoors and frequently post about their thrilling adventures on Instagram.

Born with one arm, Herron has worked to overcome medical obstacles in the past and this has been a driving force behind SheLift's mission of 'empowering girls to conquer their personal mountains.' The nonprofit uses outdoor physical activities to help instill confidence in girls born with similar conditions. Certainly this new milestone will serve to increase Sarah's ability to inspire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NUHH_0iEE6vAj00
IVF warriors: The reality television personality and her videographer fiancé braved the IVF adventure together and have come out the other side stronger than ever 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcF1T_0iEE6vAj00
The big reveal: Herron and Brown announced their pregnancy by posting a candid and heartfelt message on her Instagram Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuAgc_0iEE6vAj00
Inspirational figure: The SheLift founder was born with only the upper part of her left arm because of a condition known as Amniotic Band Syndrome, which is when a rupture in the amniotic sac causes fibrous bands to entangle around a baby's limbs 

