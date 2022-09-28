Read full article on original website
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Cheerleader Challenge: Harlingen High School
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen High School Cardinal Cheerleaders showed their team spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Harlingen. On Friday morning the cheer squad showcased a special cheer for Rio Grande Valley viewers. Although the Cardinals have a bye week they will return on Oct. 7 to host the Weslaco Panthers at 7 p.m. at Boggus Stadium.
‘Anime Fiesta’ ticket sales skyrocket ahead of third convention
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The third annual Anime Fiesta Convention has nearly doubled over the years in attendees, guests and vendors. Anime Fiesta is set to begin this weekend, with doors open Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2. The event will feature 14 popular voice actors, including Tara Strong, Bryce Papenbrook and Veronica Taylor. “This year, […]
themercedesenterprise.com
City of Mercedes to Host RockNBoots Music Festival 2022
RockNBoots Music Festival 2-day festival is slated for September 30 and October 1. Mercedes Mayor, Oscar D. Montoya, and City of Mercedes officials are pleased to announce the City of Mercedes will host its first annual RockNBoots Festival on Friday, September 30, and Saturday October 1, at the Mercedes Civic Center (520 E 2nd St, Mercedes, TX 78570), from 6 pm to 10 pm.
KRGV
Student of the Week: Ayssa Sanchez
Ayssa Sanchez is the definition of resilient, that is because she has excelled in her studies, even through some tough times. Sanchez is a senior in Edinburg High School, is involved in almost every club in school, and is ranked in the top five of her class. "I'm currently the...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Date of groundbreaking for Weslaco’s second industrial park announced
WESLACO, Texas – Steve Valdez has announced the date of the groundbreaking ceremony for the eagerly anticipated second industrial park in Weslaco. The ceremony will take place Oct. 14, starting at 9 a.m. The industrial park is located off of FM 1015 and Mile 9. Valdez is executive director...
A Weekend in McAllen Reveals the Bounty of Rio Grande Valley
Sometimes known as the “City of Palms,” McAllen has reinvented itself time and again, yet still remains true to its roots. The town is named for John McAllen, an Irish settler and businessman who donated land along a new railroad in 1904. From its early days as a ranching and farming economy, the city has become an important hub for international trade on the Mexican border. The arrival of maquiladoras, or factories, in the 1980s turbocharged trade. Today, McAllen anchors a sprawling Rio Grande Valley metro area that encompasses the cities of Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr, along with several international bridges, where trucks import and export everything from auto parts to vegetables. Though celebrated for world-class citrus and produce, McAllen’s mild winters also draw winter Texans from the north, and the city’s retail shopping districts lure visitors from south of the border. But McAllen isn’t all business. It’s also an ecotourism destination known for its diverse birdlife, and it hosts numerous popular festivals, including Fiesta de Palmas. The three-day event (Oct. 22-24) features art vendors, live music, an “Octubrefest,” and a food park.
FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Pumpkin spice and everything nice at this Top Performer
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and Harlingen for this week’s Food 4 Thought. Restaurants with a “Que Rico” perfect score from their local health department receive a “Top Performer” sticker to display on their front door. Restaurants with health code violations could receive an unannounced visit from the Food 4 Thought […]
valleybusinessreport.com
RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
KRGV
Unaccompanied Navy veteran laid to rest in Mission
While there were no family members in attendance for an unaccompanied Navy veteran who was laid to rest Wednesday, several veteran organizations and community members gathered to pay their respects. A final goodbye was held for Navy veteran Mark Joseph Griffin, who was buried with full military honors at the...
valleybusinessreport.com
Weslaco Company Reaches Global Vitamin Market
A tour of the Clever Foods & Supplements operating facility shows shiny white floors and gleaming silver equipment that’s intertwined and can churn out over 30 million vitamin gummies a month. The Clever facility is a new addition to the Mid Valley Industrial Park in Weslaco. Three executives with...
KRGV
City of McAllen approves new restrictions for pop-up markets
Some business owners in McAllen have new rules to follow. McAllen city commissioners approved new restrictions for businesses wanting to put up an open-air market in their parking lots. It comes after neighbors in the area voiced their concerns, asking the city to take action. "No, we're not opposed to...
riograndeguardian.com
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
kurv.com
New Sections Of State-Funded Border Wall Proposed For Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio
The multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded, but the state of Texas has not yet secured the land for two new sections of a border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission this week voted to approve two contracts worth more than $300 million for 14 miles of the state-funded border wall – about half of it in the Rio Grande Valley with the other half near Del Rio.
Alamo Drafthouse: Far from Fantastic
The nationwide dine-in cinema chain remains popular despite accusations of union busting and allegations of sexual assault. Over the years, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has become the multiplex for people who want to see films not only in a safe, comfortable space—but a cool one. The Austin-based, dine-in-theater empire is basically what the Hard Rock Cafe was in the ‘80s and ‘90s—whenever a franchise opens in a new area, it’s like the area has been blessed with a playhouse filled with pop-culture awesomeness.
KSAT 12
Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley
PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
KRGV
Hurricane Ian impacting South Padre Island
Despite being hundreds of miles away, the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt along the coast, and beach goers are noticing. Boca Chica Beach and other beach access areas due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Cameron County Judge's Office. In...
Cameron County announces beach closures due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. ordered the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach due to conditions caused by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. Along with Boca Chica Beach, County Beach Accesses 3, 4, 5 and 6 will also be temporarily closed. The beaches will be […]
texasstandard.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
cruzely.com
Progreso Cruise Port Guide: Things to Do, Tips, & Getting Around
Taking a short cruise from Galveston or New Orleans? Then the chances are high that you’ll be making a stop in Progreso, Mexico. A port city on the northern side of the Yucatan Peninsula, Progreso started welcoming cruise ships a few years ago. The increase in foreign tourists is slowing transforming the city and its facilities, but if you’re looking for a taste of “real” Mexico, Progreso is your best bet among cruise ports in the area.
KRGV
Plans for new mini reservoirs moving forward
A plan to build three new mini-reservoirs to add to the water supply in the Valley is officially moving forward. The reservoirs will catch drainage water and store it for drinking water. The proposal calls for water treatment plants alongside the reservoirs to treat the water. The reservoirs would be...
