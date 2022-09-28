In recent weeks the White Rabbit angle has been one of the most talked about things in all of wrestling and everyone is waiting to see where it leads. WWE has been dropping some subtle teasers over the last few weeks and Fightful Select reports that not everyone was sold on the QR codes tied to the White Rabbit. However, those who have spoken on the subject noted that it’s been a major success and created even more buzz than expected.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO