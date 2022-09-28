Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: Death Toll in the ‘Hundreds’ in a Single Florida County
Floodwaters have slowly begun to recede in various regions across Florida, a result of the Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, officials have finally begun to reveal the true extent of storm damage. Less than 24 hours after Ian made landfall, one Florida county has already reported a death toll in the “hundreds.”
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
A section of the only road that connects Florida's Sanibel Island with the mainland was knocked off by Hurricane Ian
Stunning photos show a massive section of the roughly three-mile Sanibel Causeway wiped out and collapsed into the waters below it.
Harrowing Videos Show Ian Storm Surge Breach Sea Wall, Flood St. Augustine
High tide exacerbated the flooding through the coastal city.
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
Live Cam: Tracking Hurricane Ian as it crosses Central Florida
Tracking Hurricane Ian from Orlando, Daytona Beach, Port Canaveral. Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida as a category 4 hurricane. It is now making its way up the Florida Peninsula where it is bringing huge winds and flooding. Its predicted path leads it across Central Florida.
A vacationer who sheltered in place during Hurricane Ian watched in terror from the 2nd floor as water filled the home where she was staying
A woman went to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday with her family. Instead, they had to ride out Hurricane Ian.
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. […]
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian
The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
Power back for 766,000 FPL customers, others face ‘prolonged outages’ after Hurricane Ian
Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties had the most customers still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) crews worked through the night to restore power for more than half a million customers across the state. By early Thursday evening, nearly 766,000 customers had their lights back on. About 1.24 million await help.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
FDOT announced the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).
Ian will likely hit South Carolina as a hurricane, forecasters say
Tropical Storm Ian, weakened by its devastating trip across the Florida peninsula, is expected to regain strength over the Atlantic Ocean.
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
West Michigan native’s Florida home flooded by Ian
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed through the Naples, Florida, home of a woman originally from West Michigan.
Viral Video Appears To Show Sharks Swimming In Flooded Florida Streets
A video shared online appears to show a shark swimming through the flooded waters on city streets in Fort Myers following the devastation of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday (September 28). The video was initially shared by Twitter user @BradHabuda, who credited it to Ed Bell with capturing the footage in...
Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport
Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
