WASHINGTON — Few people can speak to the development of the Wizards’ young players quite like Frank Ross, who serves as the team’s Vice President of College Personnel. He’s a high-ranking front office executive who travels the country to scout prospects in practices and games. He reports back to Wizards president Tommy Sheppard and is part of the group that guides the team’s decision-making on draft night.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO