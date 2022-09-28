Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
WTOP
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bleak outlooks for Oklahoma, Wisconsin
Can’t hide problems when conference play starts. The second month of the college football season often reveals issues that nonconference play might have masked and which teams could be in for long seasons. Things have quickly gotten bleak for No. 18 Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The Sooners lost for the...
WTOP
Chubb, Browns face ‘heavyweight’ run test against Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb’s powerful runs. “They’re coming to mash you,” Smith said. Smith wants Atlanta’s rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back. Chubb, the NFL’s...
WTOP
After Burrow says relax, Bengals pull off 2 wins in 5 days
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati lost the first two games of the season, Joe Burrow told everyone to relax. The Bengals would turn it around, the star quarterback promised. Maybe feeding off the out-sized confidence of their leader, the Bengals reeled off two wins in the span of five...
The Penn State-Northwestern Report Card
The Lions are 5-0 but could use a good offensive self-scout during the bye week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A UTEP defensive lineman recovered a fumble for an awesome 100-yard touchdown
It’s been a good day for college football’s big boys. Building on the momentum from North Dakota State’s four-fullback touchdown play, University of Texas at El Paso senior defensive end Jadrian Taylor got in on the fun and scored a touchdown with a highlight play of his own.
WTOP
Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth inning for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good...
WTOP
Presto’s College Football Picks: ‘Moving Month’ for Maryland, Navy, and JMU-while Virginia and Virginia Tech try to get moving
If September is College Football’s “Show Me Month,” October is the sport’s “Moving Month.” Pretenders and contenders are separated and schools surge up or fall down the standings and rankings. Nonconference cupcakes are replaced by league foes and multiple home games are swapped out for consecutive weekends on the road in many cases.
WTOP
Triple-A Championship
Saturday, Oct. 1: Durham vs. Nashville (H), 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Reno vs. Durham/Nashville, 7:05 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
Wizards’ new additions supply encouraging performances in 1st preseason game
Wizards’ new additions supply encouraging performances vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Don’t let the 96-87 final score fool you: there was a lot to like from the Washington Wizards’ preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Washington’s newest additions from this past...
Comments / 0