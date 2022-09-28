ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bleak outlooks for Oklahoma, Wisconsin

Can’t hide problems when conference play starts. The second month of the college football season often reveals issues that nonconference play might have masked and which teams could be in for long seasons. Things have quickly gotten bleak for No. 18 Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The Sooners lost for the...
MADISON, WI
WTOP

Chubb, Browns face ‘heavyweight’ run test against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb’s powerful runs. “They’re coming to mash you,” Smith said. Smith wants Atlanta’s rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back. Chubb, the NFL’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

After Burrow says relax, Bengals pull off 2 wins in 5 days

CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati lost the first two games of the season, Joe Burrow told everyone to relax. The Bengals would turn it around, the star quarterback promised. Maybe feeding off the out-sized confidence of their leader, the Bengals reeled off two wins in the span of five...
CINCINNATI, OH
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WTOP

Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth inning for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTOP

Presto’s College Football Picks: ‘Moving Month’ for Maryland, Navy, and JMU-while Virginia and Virginia Tech try to get moving

If September is College Football’s “Show Me Month,” October is the sport’s “Moving Month.” Pretenders and contenders are separated and schools surge up or fall down the standings and rankings. Nonconference cupcakes are replaced by league foes and multiple home games are swapped out for consecutive weekends on the road in many cases.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WTOP

Triple-A Championship

Saturday, Oct. 1: Durham vs. Nashville (H), 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Reno vs. Durham/Nashville, 7:05 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
MLB
