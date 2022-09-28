Read full article on original website
Related
Looking for A Wonderland of Fun? Head to Minnesota’s Can Can Wonderland
Yes, I am back again with another post on a mini golf course but this one is one that I have been dying to go to! The place is Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul, and it is the first arts-based public benefit corporation in Minnesota. Can Can Wonderland includes an artist-made mini golf course, pinball and arcade area, as well as a concession stand with a pour-it-yourself tap wall and even boozy milkshakes (and food of course)!
Minnesota Officer Escorts Girl to First Day of Kindergarten 5 Years After Saving Her Life
A little girl from Wayzata, Minnesota and a Minnesota state trooper share a special bond. No, the trooper isn't one of her parents, but he was special enough that he escorted this 5-year-old to her first day of kindergarten. That's because about 5 years earlier this state trooper helped save her life.
Remember Regulations as Minnesota Fall Wild Turkey Hunting Season Opens
The Minnesota wild turkey hunting season begins Saturday, October 1 and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a handy page filled with resources to help hunters. According to the DNR, hunting is allowed in any open permit area statewide. When securing a license, all hunters are asked which permit area they hunt most but that does not restrict the hunter to that area.
Still a Bit Early for Fall Color Hunters in Minnesota
Minnesotans love autumn, and nothing is more 'autumn' in Minnesota than Mother Nature's delivery of brilliant yellows, reds, and oranges on the leaves of our state's trees. While we've had some fairly cool temperatures lately, it's only the end of September, and here in Southern Minnesota that's a bit early for widespread fall colors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s How to Find the Best Fall Colors in Minnesota + Wisconsin
September 22 is the first day of fall in 2022 and as we officially turn the page on summer to now bask in all things flannel and pumpkin spice, it's also time to start planning road trips to see the beautiful colors that fall brings each year. However, knowing exactly...
Take The Lazy Observer Car Fall Foliage Tour In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin
While fall is the precursor to the cold, ice, and snow of a Northland winter, it brings a lot of beauty with it. The change in temperatures brings a change of colors in the trees around the region. While some think you have to hike deep into the forest to enjoy the beauty autumn has to offer, you can actually enjoy quite a bit right from your car.
Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday
Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
7 Shops in Minnesota With Amazing Coffee Deals Thursday
Eeeeeeeekkkkkk! My favorite day in the entire world is finally here...and I can smell the deliciousness of it. To make sure everyone is in the loop, let me fill you in real fast. September 29th is National Coffee Day and that means we all get to drink as much coffee as we want AND some of it is free. If you love coffee, check out all of these coffee deals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States for National Coffee Day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good
One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
The Most Popular Coffee In Minnesota Is An Old Favorite
Seeing as Thursday was National Coffee Day, do you know which flavor of coffee is the most popular here in Minnesota? It's an old favorite!. Coffee has come a long way over the years. Not too long ago, the only question when it came to getting a cup of java was whether you wanted it black or whether you took it with cream or sugar. Of course, there was also the decaf option of Sanka (remember THAT product? And, yes, it's still around!)
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
Minnesota Woman on New Season of The Bachelor
The most recent season of The Bachelorette recently wrapped up, Bachelor in Paradise kicked off this week, and the list of the women who will be on the new season of The Bachelor has been released. It's a big time of year for fans of the Bachelor franchise! And it's especially exciting for Minnesotans because a Minnesota woman is a part of the cast.
Minnesota DNR Asking Deer Hunters to Make Wildlife Sighting Reports
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking deer hunters to do something for them that helps them manage wildlife. Archery deer season is open now through the end of the year, and firearm season starts on November 5th and wraps up at various times throughout the state before the end of November. While you are out in the woods driving deer or sitting in a stand, the DNR is asking that you observe and report the deer and any other wildlife spotted on the hunt.
Minnesota Ski Resort Has Gondola Rides for Fall Color Hunters
Looking for a way to up your Minnesota fall color leaf hunting game? How about a gondola ride to the top of some of the state's highest elevations along the North Shore?. Minnesota's Lake Superior North Shore has been rated as one of the nation's top spots for fall colors. You can read more about that HERE.
Minnesota Woman Accused of Murdering Son is Competent For Trial
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - After reviewing the results of psychological evaluations, a judge in the Twin Cities has ruled a 28-year-old woman is competent to stand trial for the shotgun slaying of her six-year-old son. The ruling was issued today in the case of Julissa Thaler of Spring Park....
Minnesotans Have Already Requested 286,000 Absentee Ballots
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - With just over a month left before the November 8 general election, the Minnesota Secretary of State is reporting that more than 286,000 absentee ballots have been sent out to eligible voters statewide. More than 11,300 of those ballots have already been returned to...
‘Yellowstone’ Drops Epic Trailer for Upcoming Season 5: ‘We’re Already at War’ [Watch]
Yellowstone has shared the stunning trailer for its upcoming fifth season, and the show is already giving fans some major revelations about what the new episodes hold. The trailer begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, vowing to protect the state from "all enemies, foreign and domestic" — a vow he may find challenging, since his family tends to operate outside the confines of the law so frequently. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is back in the family fold this season, and it looks as if he and Beth (Kelly Reilly) are actually working together despite their incredibly rocky history, with her in place as her father's new chief of staff. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) also continues to serve as his father's reluctant enforcer while trying to balance his life with his own family.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0