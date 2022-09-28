ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Looking for A Wonderland of Fun? Head to Minnesota’s Can Can Wonderland

Yes, I am back again with another post on a mini golf course but this one is one that I have been dying to go to! The place is Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul, and it is the first arts-based public benefit corporation in Minnesota. Can Can Wonderland includes an artist-made mini golf course, pinball and arcade area, as well as a concession stand with a pour-it-yourself tap wall and even boozy milkshakes (and food of course)!
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Remember Regulations as Minnesota Fall Wild Turkey Hunting Season Opens

The Minnesota wild turkey hunting season begins Saturday, October 1 and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a handy page filled with resources to help hunters. According to the DNR, hunting is allowed in any open permit area statewide. When securing a license, all hunters are asked which permit area they hunt most but that does not restrict the hunter to that area.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Still a Bit Early for Fall Color Hunters in Minnesota

Minnesotans love autumn, and nothing is more 'autumn' in Minnesota than Mother Nature's delivery of brilliant yellows, reds, and oranges on the leaves of our state's trees. While we've had some fairly cool temperatures lately, it's only the end of September, and here in Southern Minnesota that's a bit early for widespread fall colors.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Park, MN
City
Lester Prairie, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Woodbury, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
City
Spring Grove, MN
City
Waconia, MN
City
Aitkin, MN
City
Barnesville, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
City
Princeton, MN
City
Esko, MN
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Felton, MN
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Houston, MN
City
Chatfield, MN
City
Chanhassen, MN
City
Rosemount, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday

Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

7 Shops in Minnesota With Amazing Coffee Deals Thursday

Eeeeeeeekkkkkk! My favorite day in the entire world is finally here...and I can smell the deliciousness of it. To make sure everyone is in the loop, let me fill you in real fast. September 29th is National Coffee Day and that means we all get to drink as much coffee as we want AND some of it is free. If you love coffee, check out all of these coffee deals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States for National Coffee Day.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Minnesota River#Nine Man Football#American Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Minneota#Grove#Eden Prairie#The Associated Press#Wheaton Herman Norcross#Mountain Iron Buhl#Renville Co#Kittson Co#Norman Co#East U H#Fillmore Central
Quick Country 96.5

Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good

One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

The Most Popular Coffee In Minnesota Is An Old Favorite

Seeing as Thursday was National Coffee Day, do you know which flavor of coffee is the most popular here in Minnesota? It's an old favorite!. Coffee has come a long way over the years. Not too long ago, the only question when it came to getting a cup of java was whether you wanted it black or whether you took it with cream or sugar. Of course, there was also the decaf option of Sanka (remember THAT product? And, yes, it's still around!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota

You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Woman on New Season of The Bachelor

The most recent season of The Bachelorette recently wrapped up, Bachelor in Paradise kicked off this week, and the list of the women who will be on the new season of The Bachelor has been released. It's a big time of year for fans of the Bachelor franchise! And it's especially exciting for Minnesotans because a Minnesota woman is a part of the cast.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota DNR Asking Deer Hunters to Make Wildlife Sighting Reports

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking deer hunters to do something for them that helps them manage wildlife. Archery deer season is open now through the end of the year, and firearm season starts on November 5th and wraps up at various times throughout the state before the end of November. While you are out in the woods driving deer or sitting in a stand, the DNR is asking that you observe and report the deer and any other wildlife spotted on the hunt.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Woman Accused of Murdering Son is Competent For Trial

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - After reviewing the results of psychological evaluations, a judge in the Twin Cities has ruled a 28-year-old woman is competent to stand trial for the shotgun slaying of her six-year-old son. The ruling was issued today in the case of Julissa Thaler of Spring Park....
Quick Country 96.5

‘Yellowstone’ Drops Epic Trailer for Upcoming Season 5: ‘We’re Already at War’ [Watch]

Yellowstone has shared the stunning trailer for its upcoming fifth season, and the show is already giving fans some major revelations about what the new episodes hold. The trailer begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, vowing to protect the state from "all enemies, foreign and domestic" — a vow he may find challenging, since his family tends to operate outside the confines of the law so frequently. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is back in the family fold this season, and it looks as if he and Beth (Kelly Reilly) are actually working together despite their incredibly rocky history, with her in place as her father's new chief of staff. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) also continues to serve as his father's reluctant enforcer while trying to balance his life with his own family.
MONTANA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy