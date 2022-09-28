Kelsea Ballerini isn't the only one whose music reflects her ongoing divorce from Morgan Evans. During his headlining set at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in his home country of Australia, Evans sat down at his piano to try out an unreleased heartbreak ballad called "How Long" — and it seemed pretty clear to the fans in the crowd that the lyrics were written about his split from Ballerini.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO