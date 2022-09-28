Read full article on original website
Fredericksburg Standard
42nd Annual Stonewall VFD fish fry to be Oct. 8
Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders will have their 42nd annual Fish Fry, Auction and Prize Drawing on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Stonewall Chamber of Commerce. Serving begins at 5 p.m. at the Stonewall Chamber Building, and diners are asked to follow the signs that will be posted...
Fredericksburg Standard
Two kids airlifted to San Antonio after Sept. 23 crash
Two children were airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio last Friday after being hit by a pickup truck, according to a news release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Officers arrived at the intersection of West Travis and North Cherry streets and learned that a 10-year-old and 11-year-old were struck...
