Monty Williams wants resolution to Jae Crowder trade by opening night

Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said he’d like to have someone in “by opening night” in regards to Jae Crowder as #Suns are looking to trade him, but is happy with the team he has.

Devin Booker doesn't see Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton being a distraction (w/videos) #Suns

Monty Williams prefers Jae Crowder's situation resolved before Phoenix #Suns season opener

“I didnt talk to Coach much this summer, either.”

Devin Booker when asked about Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton having not spoken since Game 7.

Will this be a distraction?

“No. Guys look good to me.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/8lxPmFGIAi – 5:03 PM

In regards to the Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams not talking since Game 7, Devin Booker said he didn’t talk to coach much over the summer and thinks it’s fine for guys to get away from each other over the break. Doesn’t see it being a potential distraction pic.twitter.com/XLNyt8p0Ya – 4:51 PM

With continuity for the players, Monty Williams said the understanding from the system players is so high that they can suggest tweaks on the fly and can help run practice. Devin Booker had one with a sideline out of bounds play today because he knows everything to look for. – 4:08 PM

Asked Monty Williams about Dario Saric’s new role he mentioned at Media Day, whether it was a positional thing or how he’s used. He said “Probably both.”

Mentioned the shooting, passing and rebounding he can provide at the 4 or the 5.

“His spirit is so important to our team.” pic.twitter.com/McZSbbmdmi – 4:02 PM

I asked Monty Williams about the continuity he was able to hold onto with his coaching staff after they’ve lost a few key names the last two years.

He said he felt bad when Kevin Young didn’t get the Utah job but then smiled before saving he was relieved. – 4:01 PM

Monty Williams said he had three owners in New Orleans.

So he’s familiar with the process of picking one but is focused on the floor. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XVRbl7h7wN – 4:00 PM

Monty Williams said he’d like to have someone in “by opening night” in regards to Jae Crowder as #Suns are looking to trade him, but is happy with the team he has. – 3:56 PM

Monty Williams said #Suns are farther ahead in this year’s training camp as they’ve been playing 5-on-5 since first day of camp. They scrimmaged today. pic.twitter.com/1MM5OsQOQd – 3:49 PM

New #Celtics mailbag features Jae Crowder trade talk, Luke Kornet as a potential starter and much more

Cam Johnson in the starting lineup is exactly what the Suns need and he’s ready for it but they are also going to miss Jae Crowder a whole lot.

My extended thoughts on the futures involved: arizonasports.com/story/3314454/… – 11:18 AM

The first day of Suns training camp was…uncomfortable. For @PHNX_Suns, I gave my thoughts on what may be fueling Deandre Ayton's current public demeanor and the need for Monty Williams to amend some missteps:

The Cavaliers have at least fleeting interest in Jae Crowder, as they are a small forward away from being really special. Unless, of course, one of these six players makes a name for himself

New Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Nets media team/Brooklyn season preview; @Bobby Marks and I do fake Jae Crowder trades; then @Andrew Lopez previews the Pelicans:

Jae Crowder's Instagram video quoting Ray Lewis reveals mindset in parting with Phoenix #Suns (w/videos)

“To be straight, I’m not going to talk about this anymore cause it just doesn’t make sense to keep talking about one guy after one game. We lost Game 7.”

Monty Williams addressing him and Deandre Ayton haven’t not talked since Game 7 of #Suns–#Mavs series Phoenix lost, 123-90. – 7:23 PM

From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there a path for Jae Crowder to return to the Heat?

Deandre Ayton says he hasn't spoken with Monty Williams since Game 7 of #Suns–#Mavs series (w/videos)

“I don’t really think that deeply about it.” Monty Williams when asked by @Kellan Olson if Deandre Ayton saying he can show him better than he can tell him if the two talked is a good thing. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VFIMOe2kvf – 5:20 PM

Monty Williams said he hasn’t talked to a bunch of the guys over the summer because he felt they needed a break from him and the gym after G7. Asked if he sees this being a lingering issue with Deandre Ayton, he said, “Not at all.” – 5:09 PM

“I haven’t talked to a lot of guys.”

Monty Williams addressing Deandre Ayton saying the two haven’t talked since Game 7. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hDSFVuRAiK – 5:03 PM

PJ Tucker had knee surgery this summer and Jae Crowder isn’t a Sixer yet? – 3:09 PM

Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Nets media day and season outlook — and his new best friend; @Bobby Marks on Jae Crowder trades and how this is a test for the Suns; then @_Andrew_Lopez previews the Pelicans:

Jae Crowder last season:

9.4 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 1.4 SPG

Who should trade for the NBA veteran? pic.twitter.com/KBmNS7pNBo – 11:22 AM

ASK IRA: Is there a path for Jae Crowder to return to the Heat?

On Jae Crowder's absence, Robert Sarver investigation, a solemn Deandre Ayton and more reactions from Suns Media Day:

From Jae Crowder's absence to a subdued Deandre Ayton to the Robert Sarver situation, there was a lot to talk about at Suns Media Day. For @PHNX_Suns, I gave my thoughts on the biggest stories:

'No bad blood': Cam Johnson supports Phoenix #Suns teammate Jae Crowder's decision

I gave my thoughts on the Jae Crowder situation after Media Day, including what I’ve heard about why he’s upset.

Check out the latest @PHNX_Suns pod: https://t.co/A51s2pEU7P pic.twitter.com/vcp5rnuvYG – 7:01 PM

GAME THEORY PODCAST:

@TheBoxAndOne_ is here to chat NBA News and Notes.

-Udoka Suspension

-Bogdanovic trade to DET

-Crowder Trade?

-McCollum/Wade Extensions

-Mailbag!

Upset by Robert Sarver situation, Jae Crowder's absence & lingering effects of the Deandre Ayton contract drama, the title-contending Suns looked a bit shaken on media day:

Landry Shamet on the Jae Crowder situation: “I feel like what we have here is really strong. I love Jae. I love him to death. Everyone’s got their own path.” – 4:27 PM

“Still be Jae 2.0.” Ish Wainright when asked about what his role will be this year. #Suns – 3:48 PM

“I love Jae, and I have information on this so it’s difficult for me to speak on it, but at the same time, the players and organization, I think there is a mutual respect for what Jae has done here.” – Bismack Biyombo on the Jae Crowder situation – 2:53 PM

Mikal Bridges says he loves 99 (Jae Crowder) and the whole situation sucks. Understands that’s how the business goes sometimes. Spoke on how much he learned from Crowder over the last two years and how Crowder specifically helped him get better as a player and pro. – 2:19 PM

Mikal Bridges on the Jae Crower situation: “It sucks. I love 99. I remember telling him all the time he’s one of my favorite vets ever. It’s one of those things, it’s just how the business goes.” – 2:15 PM

“There’s no bad blood between Jae and I.”

Cam Johnson said Crowder’s been good to him and has taught him a ton. The NBA has taught him that guys have to do what’s best for themselves and that’s what he feels Jae is doing – 1:48 PM

Cam Johnson said there is no bad blood between him and Jae Crowder. Emphasized how good of a teammate Crowder is and how he could come to him with anything. Has learned with more time in the NBA that everyone’s situation is different. – 1:47 PM

Chris Paul addressing Jae Crowder situation #Suns pic.twitter.com/80jMsp1HDs – 1:18 PM

Devin Booker said he wishes Jae Crowder the best and that Crowder is a brother he has forever. Understands that everyone’s situation in the league is different. – 1:12 PM

“That’s a brother that I’ll have forever.”

Devin Booker said it’s a tough situation, but he wishes Jae Crowder the best moving forward – 1:05 PM

Jae Crowder: His potential trade destinations.

“We’ll see.” Monty Williams on Cam Johnson establishing himself as a starter at the four with Jae Crowder not at training camp. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vCzBLTmCg0 – 12:45 PM

Monty Williams said he didn’t have a sense from Jae Crowder at the end of the season that would have us arrive at the point the Suns and Crowder are at now. Agreed with the importance Crowder had on helping the younger guys learn how to win and be in playoff basketball. – 12:30 PM

Monty Williams on the Jae Crowder situation: “I see it as an opportunity for us. Like James said, our guys have been in the gym.”

Suns didn’t know this would be the outcome, but he wants guys to know when something comes up, those conversations with him will remain private – 12:26 PM

James Jones on Jae Crowder’s situation. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AJPEHLjmzA – 12:10 PM

James Jones said he doesn’t know what Jae Crowder’s situation will mean for the Suns going forward. Is going to keep the conversations with him private. – 12:10 PM

On Jae Crowder, James Jones says those conversations will remain private out of respect for the situation, but it’s an “opportunity” for the Suns.

“It’s a team thing for us. This is a difficult situation to navigate.” – 12:03 PM

Sixers media day: Harden had 'dark moments' in recent years; Embiid says he 'feels great'; Jae Crowder trade rumors

Same outcome for #Suns with Jae Crowder?

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 10:32 AM

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here to chat NBA News and Notes

-Udoka Suspension

-Bogdanovic trade to DET

-Crowder Trade?

-McCollum/Wade Extensions

-Mailbag!

'Sixers' storylines, Matisse Thybulle's offseason and Jae Crowder wanting out of Phoenix ' by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers

Sixers' storylines, Matisse Thybulle's offseason and Jae Crowder wanting…

Suns, Crowder agree he will sit out training camp while they seek a trade

Cleaning The Glass estimates Jae Crowder played just 21 possessions as a SF for PHX last season. There’s no way he’s a 3. Full-time stretch 4. – 8:12 PM

Think the Sixers are pretty well-stocked on the wings who are best served playing most of their minutes at the four right now, so don’t expect them to be in the Crowder hunt – 7:21 PM

Jae Crowder requested to not report to Suns training camp, and the team agreed as it continues trying to find a trade for him, sources told ESPN.

UPDATED: Jae Crowder won't attend #Suns training camp as they've been trying to trade him

Okay I know everybody’s mad at Jae Crowder but the man posted his own trade hype video on Instagram and this is everything people love and hate about Bossman all at once pic.twitter.com/q24QrrKt30 – 6:12 PM

I want to reiterate 2 things with the Jae Crowder convo:

1) This is an unseemly end to his Suns tenure after he’s been nothing but a consummate pro, fan favorite and intrinsic part of the locker room/culture here. His defense, experience and toughness will certainly be missed – 5:55 PM

ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.! 🥷🏾🤫🤐 – 5:51 PM

Jae Crowder will sit out training camp after he and the Suns mutually agreed to find a trade partner for him.

➡️ https://t.co/ChDiolvoyg pic.twitter.com/RsWvAXhmBE – 5:50 PM

🚨Jae Crowder and the Suns agreed that the forward will not partake in training camp.🚨

💰Expiring $10.2M contract

🏀Acquiring team would inherit his bird rights

⚕️Has missed only 50 games in 10 seasons

🏀107 playoff games (including 2 NBA Finals) – 5:43 PM

Jae Crowder won't attend #Suns training camp as they've been trying to trade him

With Jae Crowder apparently done as a Phoenix Sun, Cam Johnson’s price just went up. – 5:21 PM

The Suns have been actively seeking a new home via trade for Jae Crowder and officially announce that Crowder will not be asked to report to training camp with Media Day on Monday and Phoenix’s first practice Tuesday.

More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/vGVmoCVV3D – 5:17 PM

If it were up to him, would Jae Crowder welcome a return to the Miami Heat? “Of course,” source close to Crowder said.

(Of course, it’s not up to him, but you know that.) – 5:12 PM

The Suns' statement on Jae Crowder not attending training camp in a mutual agreement:

Official: Jae Crowder won't attend training camp. #Suns

Official statement from the Suns:

“The Phoenix Suns and forward Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.” – 5:11 PM

Suns statement on Jae Crowder: “The Phoenix Suns and forward Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.” – 5:11 PM

Jae Crowder, Suns, mutually agree that Crowder will not be with the team for training camp. Phoenix, Crowder expected to work together to find a trade. – 5:11 PM

Suns Statement: The Phoenix Suns and forward Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp. – 5:10 PM

Sharing this again

a mock Jae Crowder trade call with @BrendonKleen14

youtu.be/ykAyXfMcuSY – 5:07 PM

Sources inform @azcentral Jae Crowder won’t attend training camp that begins Tuesday as the #Suns have been trying to trade him. – 5:05 PM

Jae Crowder is a good rotation piece to add to any contender but he’s a perfect example of how people shoehorn wings who can’t create their own shots into the 3-and-D category when they really are the great shooters, either. Think the theory of him is better than the reality. – 5:02 PM

Jae Crowder can be a great fit for the 2022-23 Miami Heat. He easily can have the same role as PJ Tucker had last season, as a defensive anchor next to Bam Adebayo. It will be kind of surprise if the Heat will not make a move for Bossman. #heatculture – 5:00 PM

Suns lost leverage with today’s news, but in case you were wondering what a Jae Crowder trade might look like, I whipped up a bunch of scenarios yesterday: bit.ly/3DYU5FU – 4:58 PM

Cameron Johnson is ready for a bigger role in Phoenix, but the Suns depth could take a hit, pending the return for Crowder. – 4:57 PM

Crowder and the Suns have “mutually agreed” the veteran forward won’t attend training camp, but Williams is hopeful they can put a conclusion to this before the Oct. 19 season opener against Dallas at Footprint Center. “We’ve done a decent job of acclimating guys into the program and that’s a credit to the coaches, but also the players that help guys along once we get new people in here,” Williams continued. “I’m not so much worried about the timeline. Ideally, you’d like to get someone in here before opening night, but I like the group we have.” -via Arizona Republic / September 28, 2022

If, however, you prefer to make the case that the Cavs are one player away from serious championship contention, the evidence is at the small forward spot. It’s why Cleveland is said to have interest in trading for Jae Crowder from the Suns, who is available and is a proven 3-and-D big body who could bang against the Kevin Durants and Jimmy Butlers and Jayson Tatums of the East. Whether the Cavs make an offer, or if the Suns accept what Cleveland would send back, is another matter. In the meantime, Bickerstaff and his staff will use training camp and the preseason to decide who among the six he mentioned is the best fit to start next to the stars. -via The Athletic / September 28, 2022

Zach Lowe on Bucks interest in Jae Crowder: The Bucks will look though I bet. The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys. -via ESPN / September 27, 2022