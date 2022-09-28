Read full article on original website
Related
Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state. “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
WTOK-TV
ECCC falls in another heartbreaker
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Warriors hosted Southwest and were seeking their first victory of the season. East Central would tie the Bears after the first quarter 3-3 but they would jump out to a 13-3 lead heading into half. In the fourth quarter things turn south for the Warriors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Banks Award More Than $36K to Jackson, Mississippi Nonprofit
JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank and Trustmark National Bank. Several of the banks joined FHLB Dallas this week to award the grants during a ceremonial check presentation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005941/en/ Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program funds from BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank, Trustmark National Bank and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. dances away the morning blues with students
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - School drop-offs are a bit different at Jones County elementary schools. As parents drop off their children, they’re greeted with smiles and a bit of dancing by teachers and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s just a good vibe to start your day,...
WDAM-TV
Amtrak platform opens in Laurel
Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie Electric crew members are ready to help. Pine Belt organizations work to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia over the month of September. Combating Food Insecurity in the Pine Belt. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WLBT
Hattiesburg native leads leaderboard, headlines round one of Sanderson Farms Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Round One of the 2022 PGA Sanderson Farms Championship officially teed off Thursday morning around 7 a.m. at the Country Club of Jackson, with plenty of golfers from Mississippi making an appearance. Weather played an early factor in round one as cold air and gusting winds...
mageenews.com
Sullivan and Powell to Wed
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Robby and Donna Sullivan of Magee and Tammy Sullivan of Magee, MS proudly announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Victoria Blair Sullivan to Seth Thomas Powell, son of Shannon and Kathy Powell of Mize and Randy and April Baughman of Lucedale, MS.
WAPT
Thursday Night Football Recap
JACKSON, Miss. — In Thursday Day Night football action in the Metro Hinds Community College's comeback falls short. Holmes Community College wins a thriller over Northeast while Holmes County Central High School wins big over Forest Hill. Check out the highlights.
beckersspine.com
16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi's capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice.
wcbi.com
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
Why admission is free to the Two Mississippi Museums on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Change the Pattern will support free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, October 1. Admission to the Two Mississippi Museums is free every Sunday. “We are grateful to Change the Pattern for their generous support which allows free admission to all visitors for all […]
WLBT
The End Zone: The #1 Bulldogs stay undefeated, take the top spot in Region 3-6a over Warren Central
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The battle for the top spot in Region 3 of MHSAA 6a football between the undefeated and #1 Brandon Bulldogs at the undefeated #6 Warren Central Vikings headlined week 7 of Mississippi high school football. To see the full list of scores, click here. #1 Brandon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
cenlanow.com
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, LA.
Mississippi Cannabis School educates people about industry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As medical marijuana becomes available in Mississippi, local organizations are working to educate people and businesses about the industry. The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association announced its partnership with new Mississippi Cannabis School. They are working to properly educate those who are planning to work in the industry whether it be for […]
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault, DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
JAMES K SELF, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, KPD. Bond $5,000. MARY STANFORD, 50, of Canton, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418. WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 35, of Canton, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, CPD. Bond...
Comments / 0