Newton, MS

WJTV 12

Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state.   “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

ECCC falls in another heartbreaker

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Warriors hosted Southwest and were seeking their first victory of the season. East Central would tie the Bears after the first quarter 3-3 but they would jump out to a 13-3 lead heading into half. In the fourth quarter things turn south for the Warriors...
DECATUR, MS
The Associated Press

Banks Award More Than $36K to Jackson, Mississippi Nonprofit

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank and Trustmark National Bank. Several of the banks joined FHLB Dallas this week to award the grants during a ceremonial check presentation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005941/en/ Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program funds from BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank, Trustmark National Bank and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Amtrak platform opens in Laurel

Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie Electric crew members are ready to help. Pine Belt organizations work to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia over the month of September. Combating Food Insecurity in the Pine Belt. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Sullivan and Powell to Wed

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Robby and Donna Sullivan of Magee and Tammy Sullivan of Magee, MS proudly announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Victoria Blair Sullivan to Seth Thomas Powell, son of Shannon and Kathy Powell of Mize and Randy and April Baughman of Lucedale, MS.
MAGEE, MS
WAPT

Thursday Night Football Recap

JACKSON, Miss. — In Thursday Day Night football action in the Metro Hinds Community College's comeback falls short. Holmes Community College wins a thriller over Northeast while Holmes County Central High School wins big over Forest Hill. Check out the highlights.
JACKSON, MS
beckersspine.com

16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
LAUREL, MS
wcbi.com

Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Why admission is free to the Two Mississippi Museums on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Change the Pattern will support free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, October 1. Admission to the Two Mississippi Museums is free every Sunday.  “We are grateful to Change the Pattern for their generous support which allows free admission to all visitors for all […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
LOUISVILLE, MS
cenlanow.com

Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, LA.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis School educates people about industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As medical marijuana becomes available in Mississippi, local organizations are working to educate people and businesses about the industry. The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association announced its partnership with new Mississippi Cannabis School. They are working to properly educate those who are planning to work in the industry whether it be for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Aggravated Assault, DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

JAMES K SELF, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, KPD. Bond $5,000. MARY STANFORD, 50, of Canton, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418. WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 35, of Canton, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, CPD. Bond...
CANTON, MS

