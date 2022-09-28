ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tyler Herro on playoff struggles: Part of it had to do with finding out I'm having another kid

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJTG1_0iEDwdDH00

Tyler Herro on poor 2022-23 playoffs: “I had my groin injury. That was one thing, but that happened later in the playoffs. I still wasn’t playing well at the beginning of the playoffs. I think part of it had to do with finding out I’m having another kid. That was a lot mentally. It was just the timing of it, but it is what it is, and I’m back ready to hoop, and obviously the playoffs didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but it’s another year and another crack at it.”

Source: YouTube

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

The Heat’s Offensive Checkpoint: Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo PnR

Full film outlook into every defensive coverage these two will see in their two-man game

Along with the correct counters to make from there:

@5ReasonsSportsfivereasonssports.com/news/the-heats…8:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Butler, at 33, says he is in his prime; Herro, teammates anxious about weather back home. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Tyler Herro addresses what team left behind; Kasib Powell back for more. – 5:03 PM

Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick

Erik Spoelstra today on the Heat’s versatility and options:

“We like to strike first.”

The rest of the 1-on-1s with Spoelstra and Herro on tonight’s @5OTF_ on @5ReasonsSports2:56 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

If you’re just getting home, here was our live blog from Heat media day, with lots of notable stuff from Butler, Bam, Herro, Lowry, Strus, Martin: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Familiar Heat roster, but changes expected entering training camp: ‘We’re ready for it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Who will start at power forward? Will Tyler Herro start? Will Bam Adebayo take on more of a scoring role? Plenty of possible changes ahead – 3:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…3:14 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Lots of interesting stuff today from Butler, Bam, Herro, Strus, Martin as our Heat media live blog continues: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…2:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Familiar Heat roster, but changes expected entering training camp: ‘We’re ready for it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Who will start at power forward? Will Tyler Herro start? Will Bam Adebayo take on more of a scoring role? Plenty of possible changes ahead – 12:55 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on wanting to be an All Star:

“For sure. I thought I should’ve been one last year.” – 10:17 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Tyler Herro on if is a goal for him to be an All-Star this season: “Yeah, for sure” #heatculture10:17 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Our Heat media day live blog, with comments from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Tyler Herro currently speaking miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…10:16 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Tyler Herro about the PnR with Bam continuing to develop especially with more floor time coming for them together:

Goes on a long description of how 5’s can’t stay in front of Bam on the roll

So it’s all about feeding him and reacting

(Really think this’ll be a staple) – 10:16 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Herro, on starting, the contract, what he did this summer. The latest from our continuously-updated live blog from Heat media day: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…10:15 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Herro on how his game would change if he starts: “Becoming more of a catch-and-shoot guy and attacking off the catch.”

Adds he’s been working on those things over the summer. – 10:15 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Tyler Herro on the topic of starting says he’ll do whatever the team wants him to do. pic.twitter.com/iagYHeNObs10:12 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbTP1_0iEDwdDH00

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

When asked about the extension deadline ahead, Tyler Herro said he’s letting his agent take care of that.

Herro: “I’m focused on this season, basketball.” – 10:12 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Herro expresses no preference about contract extension by mid-October deadline. Will not push the issue on being a starter: “I’m a team player, whatever Spo and organization wants me to do” is OK. – 10:12 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on the things he has worked on:

“Being more efficient, getting stronger, being better on the defensive end.”

Adds

“My offensive skill set is one of the best in the league.” – 10:12 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Tyler Herro said he wants to play his best basketball and he will let his agent to take care of his contract talks #heatculture10:11 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on going for that starting spot:

“Whatever role they think fits me best, that’s what I’ll do.”

Say he’s about the team over personal goals – 10:11 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro says he will accept “whatever role fits me best,” when it comes to a starting role. – 10:10 AM

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Kevin Love on possibly winning 6MOY: “Tyler Herro, he was an All-Star off the bench, so I wasn’t mad at being a runner up to him. Definitely would mean a lot, especially being w/ this group. Understanding that I was able to take on a different role & still be effective” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / September 28, 2022

Brady Hawk: I asked Tyler Herro earlier about his PnR with Bam Adebayo, and what’s next for that 2 man game: pic.twitter.com/19WBGxc2bY -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / September 26, 2022

Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro downplays extension deadline being three weeks away. Says he will let his agent handle such matters. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / September 26, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd among those who'd have preferred the NBA honored Bill Russell more in his lifetime

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has known Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell for most of his life and can be counted among those who would have preferred the NBA had done more to honor the Celtics great while he was still with us, according to recent reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Landon Buford.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kasib Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
207K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy