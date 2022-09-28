Tyler Herro on playoff struggles: Part of it had to do with finding out I'm having another kid

Tyler Herro on poor 2022-23 playoffs: “I had my groin injury. That was one thing, but that happened later in the playoffs. I still wasn’t playing well at the beginning of the playoffs. I think part of it had to do with finding out I’m having another kid. That was a lot mentally. It was just the timing of it, but it is what it is, and I’m back ready to hoop, and obviously the playoffs didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but it’s another year and another crack at it.”

Source: YouTube

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

The Heat’s Offensive Checkpoint: Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo PnR

Full film outlook into every defensive coverage these two will see in their two-man game

Along with the correct counters to make from there:

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/the-heats… – 8:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Butler, at 33, says he is in his prime; Herro, teammates anxious about weather back home. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Tyler Herro addresses what team left behind; Kasib Powell back for more. – 5:03 PM

Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick

Erik Spoelstra today on the Heat’s versatility and options:

“We like to strike first.”

The rest of the 1-on-1s with Spoelstra and Herro on tonight’s @5OTF_ on @5ReasonsSports – 2:56 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

If you’re just getting home, here was our live blog from Heat media day, with lots of notable stuff from Butler, Bam, Herro, Lowry, Strus, Martin: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Familiar Heat roster, but changes expected entering training camp: ‘We’re ready for it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Who will start at power forward? Will Tyler Herro start? Will Bam Adebayo take on more of a scoring role? Plenty of possible changes ahead – 3:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:14 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Lots of interesting stuff today from Butler, Bam, Herro, Strus, Martin as our Heat media live blog continues: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Familiar Heat roster, but changes expected entering training camp: ‘We’re ready for it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Who will start at power forward? Will Tyler Herro start? Will Bam Adebayo take on more of a scoring role? Plenty of possible changes ahead – 12:55 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on wanting to be an All Star:

“For sure. I thought I should’ve been one last year.” – 10:17 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Tyler Herro on if is a goal for him to be an All-Star this season: “Yeah, for sure” #heatculture – 10:17 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Our Heat media day live blog, with comments from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Tyler Herro currently speaking miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:16 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Tyler Herro about the PnR with Bam continuing to develop especially with more floor time coming for them together:

Goes on a long description of how 5’s can’t stay in front of Bam on the roll

So it’s all about feeding him and reacting

(Really think this’ll be a staple) – 10:16 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Herro, on starting, the contract, what he did this summer. The latest from our continuously-updated live blog from Heat media day: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:15 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Herro on how his game would change if he starts: “Becoming more of a catch-and-shoot guy and attacking off the catch.”

Adds he’s been working on those things over the summer. – 10:15 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Tyler Herro on the topic of starting says he’ll do whatever the team wants him to do. pic.twitter.com/iagYHeNObs – 10:12 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

When asked about the extension deadline ahead, Tyler Herro said he’s letting his agent take care of that.

Herro: “I’m focused on this season, basketball.” – 10:12 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Herro expresses no preference about contract extension by mid-October deadline. Will not push the issue on being a starter: “I’m a team player, whatever Spo and organization wants me to do” is OK. – 10:12 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on the things he has worked on:

“Being more efficient, getting stronger, being better on the defensive end.”

Adds

“My offensive skill set is one of the best in the league.” – 10:12 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Tyler Herro said he wants to play his best basketball and he will let his agent to take care of his contract talks #heatculture – 10:11 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on going for that starting spot:

“Whatever role they think fits me best, that’s what I’ll do.”

Say he’s about the team over personal goals – 10:11 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro says he will accept “whatever role fits me best,” when it comes to a starting role. – 10:10 AM

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Kevin Love on possibly winning 6MOY: “Tyler Herro, he was an All-Star off the bench, so I wasn’t mad at being a runner up to him. Definitely would mean a lot, especially being w/ this group. Understanding that I was able to take on a different role & still be effective” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / September 28, 2022

Brady Hawk: I asked Tyler Herro earlier about his PnR with Bam Adebayo, and what’s next for that 2 man game: pic.twitter.com/19WBGxc2bY -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / September 26, 2022

Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro downplays extension deadline being three weeks away. Says he will let his agent handle such matters. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / September 26, 2022