Philadelphia, MS

Neshoba Democrat

ECCC Homecoming Court

Members of the 2022 East Central Community College Homecoming Court and their respective hometowns and high schools include (front row, from left) freshman maids Neely Hawthorne of Morton and East Rankin Academy, Belle Hollingsworth of Newton and Newton County Academy, Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock and Newton County High School, and Skylar Miles of Morton and Morton High School; (middle row, from left) sophomore maids Jocey Bell of Forest and Scott Central High School, Anslee Boyd of Morton and East Rankin Academy, and Nahriah Brown of Decatur and Newton County High School; and (back row, from left) Anna Gray of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School and Natalie Verry of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School.
NEWTON, MS
WTOK-TV

Lauderdale County School District announces new CTE Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized LCSD Career & Technical Education Center. The announcement took place at the district’s 1st annual LCSD CTE Industry Dinner Monday. The new center will expand offerings by the district, which could include...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
beckersspine.com

16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

The Preserve opens in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new assisted living facility in Meridian is standing out because of the quality of life it offers for senior citizens. The Preserve at Meridian held its grand opening last week. “We probably had just over 200 people show up. We had wonderful support from the...
MERIDIAN, MS
breezynews.com

Kosciusko Wins Against Choctaw Central at Homecoming

They inaugurated the new field. They crowned the homecoming queen. And they played a near-perfect game. The Whippets gave no quarter and beat the Warriors with a final score of 35-8. Tyran Mosley was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!. Next...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wcbi.com

Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Luke crowned Homecoming Queen

Senior Ashton Luke was crowned Neshoba Central High School's homecoming queen Friday night. From left are flower girl Piper Pilgrim, Principal Jason Gentry, Luke, her father and escort Donnie Luke and crown bearer KB Breland.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Threat on social media spurs lockdown at SHS

STARKVILLE — When Starkville High School officials received a tip of a threat on social media Monday, the school went into a modified lockdown for roughly an hour. A Facebook post from an account with only three friends, no prior posts and no pictures began circulating around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The post included a picture of three firearms with ammunition laying on a seat of a car with the caption, “Starkville high school get ready to rumble im coming for you.”
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Fire damages First Baptist Church

The source of a fire at the First Baptist Church Saturday morning remains under investigation, fire officials said. Battalion Chief Carroll Mewbourn, who was on the scene, said the fire was reported on Saturday around 8 a.m. on the bottom floor of the education building. The fire was extinguished quickly...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba

JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for Ridgeland home invasion

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced that a man was sentenced in connection to a Ridgeland home invasion. According to Bramlett, 24-year-old Jordan Collins, of Jackson, was found guilty of multiple offenses, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed carjacking and conspiracy. The judge sentenced him to […]
RIDGELAND, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

MARY KATIE PARKS, 26, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000. BRANDON SCOTT SCIPLE, 18, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $400, $1,000, $500.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
breezynews.com

Panhandling, Grass Fire, and more in Attala

7:56 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a male was going from store to store on Hwy 12 panhandling. 9:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West South St when a caller complained that a juvenile male threw something at the window of his residence.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
EUPORA, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 11:17 AM on September 28,...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Man pleads guilty in Jones Co. court on fondling charge

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is set for deportation after pleading guilty to fondling a child in Jones County. According to court documents, Diego Morales Ruiz changed his pea from “not guilty” to “guilty” for the charge of fondling in the Second Judicial District of Jones County in Laurel on Sept. 22. This follows a mistrial in August.
JONES COUNTY, MS

