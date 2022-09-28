Read full article on original website
Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier. Two batters later, Dickerson lined an 0-1 fastball 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season and his second career grand slam to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0. Jordan Montgomery (9-6) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings and struck out five batters after losing his previous three starts. Montgomery went 5-0 in his first eight starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.
Angels' José Suarez has perfect game broken up in 7th
ANAHEIM Calif. (AP) — José Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels lost a perfect game in the seventh inning when the Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien led off with a single. Suarez ran into more trouble in the inning when Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run homer to right field to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. The Venezuelan left-hander threw 77 pitches and struck out five in retiring the first 18 batters. It was the first time Suarez had a no-hitter through six innings. His previous low in hits allowed at that point of a game was two, which has happened twice this season.
MLB・
