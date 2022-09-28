ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

seminoles.com

W. Tennis Earns Three Wins On Day 1 At Four In The Fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala – Florida State’s Millie Bissett, Anna Arkadianou and Olympe Lancelot earned singles wins on the first day of the Four-in-the-Fall tournament at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Seminoles’ three wins on the Day 1 of singles play are tied for the most (with Alabama) of the five teams playing in the event. Each of the five teams (Florida State, Alabama, Illinois, South Alabama and UAB) earned at least one singles win, with four of the five teams earning multiple wins of the 11 singles matches contested.
seminoles.com

Soccer Heads To Miami On Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 7 Florida State soccer team (6-0-2) heads on the road for one game this weekend at Miami (3-4-2) on Saturday, October 1 at 5:00 PM. The game will be on ACCNX. Florida State is coming off a perfect weekend in ACC play with a...
seminoles.com

Michael Alford Statement Sept. 29

Statement from Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford:. “Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian. We have conducted another operational briefing today and have been in regular communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Wake Forest’s administration. As of now, there is no change in plans to host Saturday’s football game with the existing 3:30 p.m. kickoff time.
seminoles.com

Latson Named One of Nation's Top Freshmen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has been named one of the nation’s Top 65 freshmen, as well as one of the top freshmen in the ACC, according to World Exposure Report. The Miami native joined a list of other talented...
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
weddingstylemagazine.com

LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

List: Here's What You Can Donate to Help Ian Victims in Southwest Florida

Help is on the way to the Gulf Coast following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Several local and national organizations and brands are stepping up to help in different ways. The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment of up to $1 million to immediately help out with building...
DORAL, FL
cw34.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Ged Lawyers: How Healthcare Providers in Florida Can Recover Millions of Dollars in PIP Benefits

Glen Ged, founding partner of Boca Raton, FL-based Ged Lawyers, LLP. Hospitals and medical practices are missing a significant stream of revenue under the No-Fault Law. The no-fault car insurance system in Florida leaves a lot of room for delays in payments or even non-payments of medical bills by patients who were in car accidents. This often happens because people do not understand their rights under this law or they simply cannot afford to pay their bills right away. As a result, hospital providers and medical practices are left struggling to collect these payments.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford's Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

