seminoles.com
W. Tennis Earns Three Wins On Day 1 At Four In The Fall
TUSCALOOSA, Ala – Florida State’s Millie Bissett, Anna Arkadianou and Olympe Lancelot earned singles wins on the first day of the Four-in-the-Fall tournament at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Seminoles’ three wins on the Day 1 of singles play are tied for the most (with Alabama) of the five teams playing in the event. Each of the five teams (Florida State, Alabama, Illinois, South Alabama and UAB) earned at least one singles win, with four of the five teams earning multiple wins of the 11 singles matches contested.
seminoles.com
Soccer Heads To Miami On Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 7 Florida State soccer team (6-0-2) heads on the road for one game this weekend at Miami (3-4-2) on Saturday, October 1 at 5:00 PM. The game will be on ACCNX. Florida State is coming off a perfect weekend in ACC play with a...
seminoles.com
Michael Alford Statement Sept. 29
Statement from Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford:. “Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian. We have conducted another operational briefing today and have been in regular communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Wake Forest’s administration. As of now, there is no change in plans to host Saturday’s football game with the existing 3:30 p.m. kickoff time.
seminoles.com
Latson Named One of Nation’s Top Freshmen
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has been named one of the nation’s Top 65 freshmen, as well as one of the top freshmen in the ACC, according to World Exposure Report. The Miami native joined a list of other talented...
Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'
MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?" Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga. He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter. "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
WPBF News 25
South Florida food banks already on scene to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The images from Florida’s west coast can be hard to watch. Hurricane Ian devastated much of the area. And organizations in south Florida were preparing to help even before Ian made landfall. “We are a very nimble and determined network,” said Paco Velez, the...
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
Click10.com
Floridians forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian are being welcomed in South Florida hotels
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, a Miami Beach hotel group announced that they are taking in hurricane evacuees for a discounted rate on Tuesday. As a result of the devastation of the catastrophic storm, South Beach Group Hotels is making rooms for...
islandernews.com
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
Click10.com
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
weddingstylemagazine.com
LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON
The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
Meet the Women of the Water Taxi
This crew knows firsthand that when it comes to Laudy living, even a tough day on the water is better than the best day stuck inside The post Meet the Women of the Water Taxi appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
NBC Miami
List: Here's What You Can Donate to Help Ian Victims in Southwest Florida
Help is on the way to the Gulf Coast following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Several local and national organizations and brands are stepping up to help in different ways. The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment of up to $1 million to immediately help out with building...
cw34.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
Click10.com
Tornadoes confirmed in Broward County as South Florida feels impact of Hurricane Ian
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Several tornadoes touched down in parts of Broward County on Tuesday night. Authorities confirmed that two tornadoes hit near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Several planes were flipped over and damaged, as were some aircraft hangers. Additionally, trees were down, and power outages were...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Delta flight ‘circles and circles’ over FLL before landing at MIA
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian affected the weather in South Florida enough to cause some flight problems. While Key West International Airport in Monroe County closed Wednesday, officials decided to keep Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports open. There were cancelations and some difficult experiences. The pilot of a Delta...
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Ged Lawyers: How Healthcare Providers in Florida Can Recover Millions of Dollars in PIP Benefits
Glen Ged, founding partner of Boca Raton, FL-based Ged Lawyers, LLP. Hospitals and medical practices are missing a significant stream of revenue under the No-Fault Law. The no-fault car insurance system in Florida leaves a lot of room for delays in payments or even non-payments of medical bills by patients who were in car accidents. This often happens because people do not understand their rights under this law or they simply cannot afford to pay their bills right away. As a result, hospital providers and medical practices are left struggling to collect these payments.
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
