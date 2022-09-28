ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KFIL Radio

Cannon Falls Football Still #1 in Class 3A

The Minnesota Associated Press updated their high school football rankings today with no radio stations participating in the voting. A Television station, website and handful of newspapers are the "panel of media voters." A total of 11 people do the Associated Press rankings. Many radio stations across the state including...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KFIL Radio

Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday

Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

7 Shops in Minnesota With Amazing Coffee Deals Thursday

Eeeeeeeekkkkkk! My favorite day in the entire world is finally here...and I can smell the deliciousness of it. To make sure everyone is in the loop, let me fill you in real fast. September 29th is National Coffee Day and that means we all get to drink as much coffee as we want AND some of it is free. If you love coffee, check out all of these coffee deals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States for National Coffee Day.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good

One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

The Most Popular Coffee In Minnesota Is An Old Favorite

Seeing as Thursday was National Coffee Day, do you know which flavor of coffee is the most popular here in Minnesota? It's an old favorite!. Coffee has come a long way over the years. Not too long ago, the only question when it came to getting a cup of java was whether you wanted it black or whether you took it with cream or sugar. Of course, there was also the decaf option of Sanka (remember THAT product? And, yes, it's still around!)
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
#High School Football#Minnesota River#Nine Man Football#American Football#High School#Highschoolsports#Minneota#Grove#Eden Prairie#The Associated Press#Wheaton Herman Norcross#Mountain Iron Buhl#Renville Co#Kittson Co#Norman Co#East U H#Fillmore Central
KFIL Radio

Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
KFIL Radio

Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KFIL Radio

(UPDATE) Teenage St. Paul Shooting Victim Found Alive

UPDATE - The young woman was located this afternoon and was transported to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound on one of her legs. St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide Missing Person Alert for a St. Paul teenager who may have been the victim of a shooting.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

Top 10 Marty Stuart Songs

Mississippi native Marty Stuart has lived multiple musical lifetimes and had the pleasure of collaborating with country music's all-time greats. As a teenager, he performed with Lester Flatt, with the Nashville Grass; later, he was in Johnny Cash's backing band. As a solo artist, Stuart has also embraced an eclectic...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

