Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - After reviewing the results of psychological evaluations, a judge in the Twin Cities has ruled a 28-year-old woman is competent to stand trial for the shotgun slaying of her six-year-old son. The ruling was issued today in the case of Julissa Thaler of Spring Park....
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - With just over a month left before the November 8 general election, the Minnesota Secretary of State is reporting that more than 286,000 absentee ballots have been sent out to eligible voters statewide. More than 11,300 of those ballots have already been returned to...
UPDATE - The young woman was located this afternoon and was transported to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound on one of her legs. St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide Missing Person Alert for a St. Paul teenager who may have been the victim of a shooting.
