Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
Alexandria City Council decries Governor Youngkin’s anti-trans schools proposal
The Alexandria City Council, on Wednesday, says that Governor’s Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use stigmatize and undermine children, and puts their lives at risk. In a letter to the Virginia Department of Education, Council backed the position of Alexandria City Public Schools...
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
2 Henrico communities named among top-50 places to live in U.S.
Two Henrico County communities have been named to a list of the top-50 places to live in the United States by the news website Stacker. Both Innsbrook (No. 42) and Short Pump (No. 49) made the list, which was based upon a number of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and quality of public schools.
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
New Virginia program will help families pay for child care
NORFOLK, Va. — The price for child care varies from location to location, but there is a common theme for many parents: It is unbearably expensive. According to Voices for Virginia's Children, Virginia is the 10th highest in the nation when it comes to child care costs. However, a new state subsidy program is scheduled to start on Oct. 1 that will provide relief to child care centers.
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
Dominion Energy restores power to thousands of customers after Virginia widespread outages
Heavy wind and rain hit Virginia on Friday, leading to thousands of power outages across the state. As of Saturday morning, Dominion energy has restored power to thousands of customers, and crews are still working on active outages.
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain
As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
LIST: Local event cancelations and delays due to Hurricane Ian, storm’s predicted path to Virginia
Area organizations and governments are publicizing schedule changes of gatherings and events due to the wet and windy weather expected this weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Virginia looks unlikely to hit 2024 target for retail marijuana sales
When Virginia lawmakers voted almost two years ago to legalize marijuana, their 2024 target date to begin retail sales struck many as a long time to wait.What's happening: It's starting to look like it might not even happen in 2024.State of play: Any legislation authorizing retail sales in 2024 would have to pass when the General Assembly convenes for the next session in January.That means it would still have to get past the same GOP majority that refused to give the issue a hearing last session.What they're saying: "Nothing has changed that I'm aware of," Garren Shipley, spokesperson for House...
Pope & Schapiro: Student walkouts and Youngkin’s continued campaigning
The Youngkin administration’s guidelines for transgender students led to classroom walkouts across Virginia this week. Jeff Schapiro of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Michael Pope discuss that and the week that was in state politics.
Virginia Becomes First State to Establish September as African Diaspora Heritage Month
The Angolan ambassador to the United States, Joaquim do Espírito Santo, told students and faculty at Old Dominion University that his hope for the future is the unification of all African countries. “Unification,” said Santo, “will benefit every nation on the continent.”. Santo made his remarks on...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
