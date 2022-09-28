ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
VIRGINIA STATE
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail

Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
royalexaminer.com

Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership

Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pope
13News Now

New Virginia program will help families pay for child care

NORFOLK, Va. — The price for child care varies from location to location, but there is a common theme for many parents: It is unbearably expensive. According to Voices for Virginia's Children, Virginia is the 10th highest in the nation when it comes to child care costs. However, a new state subsidy program is scheduled to start on Oct. 1 that will provide relief to child care centers.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Semiconductor#Linus College
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Axios Richmond

Virginia looks unlikely to hit 2024 target for retail marijuana sales

When Virginia lawmakers voted almost two years ago to legalize marijuana, their 2024 target date to begin retail sales struck many as a long time to wait.What's happening: It's starting to look like it might not even happen in 2024.State of play: Any legislation authorizing retail sales in 2024 would have to pass when the General Assembly convenes for the next session in January.That means it would still have to get past the same GOP majority that refused to give the issue a hearing last session.What they're saying: "Nothing has changed that I'm aware of," Garren Shipley, spokesperson for House...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy