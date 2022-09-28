Over 90% of Colorado school districts meet fiscal health standards

There's a new effort to make our state's great outdoors more accessible to everyone.Applications are pouring in ahead of Friday's deadline for new outdoor equity grants provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.The grants are made possible thanks to new legislation aiming to help families from communities who've been historically excluded from recreational opportunities. "Do we know firsthand that many of our fellow newcomers have never had the opportunity to partake in this beauty? Thank you to the legislators for providing the means to change this," Amanda Blaurock, spokeswoman for Village Exchange Center, said previously.The Village Exchange Center, which serves the immigrant and refugee community in Colorado, is among the organizations that will be helped by the grants.The funds are coming from a redistribution of dollars raised through the Colorado lottery.For more information on the equity grant, click here.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO