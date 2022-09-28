Over 90% of Colorado school districts meet fiscal health standards

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
The open secret: State legislators don't always live in districts they represent
At least seven current lawmakers maintain properties outside of their districts, raising questions about where they actually reside and the legality of using one address for voter registration purposes while living at another place. The practice, in fact, is not uncommon. Legislators have had multiple addresses tied to their voter...
This Is Colorado's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Centennial State.
Hospitals make tough choices amid tight budgets
DENVER — Hospitals across the country, and here in Colorado, face tight budgets and making tough decisions. In the 160 years it's been open, the people at Denver Health have seen ups and downs. The financial issues they are facing now are tied to unprecedented times. "[It's] still recovering...
Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive
Colorado may not be home to any Ivy League schools, but there are still plenty of excellent colleges and universities in the Centennial State. However, having this many educational options means it can be hard to decide which school to attend. From academics to Greek life to extracurricular activities, there are many factors to consider when choosing where to go to college.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradopolitics.com
Eating disorders, school discipline, substance abuse among proposals Colorado teens seek to advance
Teenagers from the Colorado Youth Advisory Council are pursuing three new state policies to address substance abuse, eating disorders and disciplinary actions in schools. The council on Friday presented the proposed bills to lawmakers, who voted to advance and send them to a legislative council meeting on Oct. 4 to determine if the bills would go to the General Assembly for consideration when it reconvenes in January next year.
coloradopolitics.com
Is snowmaking an answer to Colorado's water woes?
Colorado's lawmakers want to consider the viability of turning water into snow at high altitudes as a way to store the precious resource. They also want to focus on water year-round. The Interim Water Resources and Agricultural Review Committee, which wrapped up its summer work on Sept. 22, voted to...
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
coloradopolitics.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Help our young farmers lead
Our agricultural system in the West has two big problems — water and age. Some Colorado communities are now working to tackle both issues, and Mesa County should take note. Across the state, innovative programs are sprouting up to not only train the next generation of farmers, but also build a more resilient and sustainable agricultural system, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
Colorado’s housing market would have to crash to be affordable
Home values in the Denver metro counties need to drop $140,000 to $300,000 to get back to 2015 levels.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Applications pour in for Colorado outdoor equity grant
There's a new effort to make our state's great outdoors more accessible to everyone.Applications are pouring in ahead of Friday's deadline for new outdoor equity grants provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.The grants are made possible thanks to new legislation aiming to help families from communities who've been historically excluded from recreational opportunities. "Do we know firsthand that many of our fellow newcomers have never had the opportunity to partake in this beauty? Thank you to the legislators for providing the means to change this," Amanda Blaurock, spokeswoman for Village Exchange Center, said previously.The Village Exchange Center, which serves the immigrant and refugee community in Colorado, is among the organizations that will be helped by the grants.The funds are coming from a redistribution of dollars raised through the Colorado lottery.For more information on the equity grant, click here.
What is the wackiest Colorado high school mascot?
Three Colorado high schools are in the running for best mascot in America and KOAA News5 wants to know which one you think is the wackiest of them all
Daily Record
Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history
It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
Summit Daily News
Concern about kids’ safety at Western Slope psych hospital prompts state actions
Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Wednesday in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as 7. Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health Care Policy and...
‘Come to Colorado!’: Amy Schumer, Time magazine highlight Colorado politics
Colorado politics are back in the national spotlight, this time catching the eye of some publications in pop culture.
Bird flu detected at egg facility with 1.1 million hens
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency Thursday over the bird flu. This comes after the highly pathogenic virus was detected at a commercial egg facility in Weld County, affecting around 1.15 million laying hens.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Democrats kill effort to audit Polis' personal business interests
The bipartisan legislative committee that oversees state audits in Colorado voted along party lines Wednesday to refuse a request to look into Gov. Jared Polis’s personal business interests and whether he personally profited from legislation he signed. The Legislative Audit Committee voted 4-4 on having the Office of the...
coloradosun.com
4 takeaways from the first Colorado gubernatorial debate between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl
PUEBLO — Colorado’s first 2022 gubernatorial debate was a tale of two states. According to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is coming out of a stretch of hardships — the COVID-19 pandemic, record-breaking wildfires, global inflation — in a position of strength. “Record economic growth, record...
Comments / 1