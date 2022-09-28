Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian

(NEXSTAR) – Even as Hurricane Ian was just beginning to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent.
Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.
Videos taken in Naples, Florida, Wednesday afternoon showed residential neighborhoods flooded, with just the roofs of cars parked along the street peeking out from the high water.
The Naples Fire Rescue Department shared photos showing firefighters face to face with a storm surge outside their own garage. The water rose up to the firefighters’ hips and over the wheels of at least one of their trucks.
Floodwaters in Naples submerged cars and nearly swept away a child before his mother was able to save him, one reporter noted .
In Sarasota, WFLA crews saw awnings ripped off of buildings by the high winds.
Wind knocked down trees and power lines in cities throughout the state’s western side, knocking out power to more than 1 million customers.
As the hurricane moved in, it also spawned tornados . One likely tornado overturned small airplanes at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Mobile homes and an apartment complex also sustained damage from apparent tornados on Florida’s eastern side.
There was a concern more tornados would hit the state overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
That’s just the damage in the United States. Before making its way to Florida, Ian tore through western Cuba. State media reported two deaths in the province: a woman killed by a falling wall and another by a collapsed roof.
Ian’s winds damaged one of Cuba’s most prestigious tobacco farms, Finca Robaina.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
