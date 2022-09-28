Read full article on original website
mycanyonlake.com
Oct. 1 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 10:06 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 68 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
A former Alamo Heights mayor and his wife have put their Mid-Atlantic Colonial-meets-German-style home back on the market, again under the guidance of local luxury brokerage Phyllis Browning Co. Louis and Susanne Cooper found a buyer last year for their 1927 home in the exclusive north-of-downtown enclave, but the deal...
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Fredericksburg Standard
42nd Annual Stonewall VFD fish fry to be Oct. 8
Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders will have their 42nd annual Fish Fry, Auction and Prize Drawing on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Stonewall Chamber of Commerce. Serving begins at 5 p.m. at the Stonewall Chamber Building, and diners are asked to follow the signs that will be posted...
Fredericksburg Standard
Two kids airlifted to San Antonio after Sept. 23 crash
Two children were airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio last Friday after being hit by a pickup truck, according to a news release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Officers arrived at the intersection of West Travis and North Cherry streets and learned that a 10-year-old and 11-year-old were struck...
Lupe Tortilla Mexican Restaurant opens first New Braunfels restaurant
The Tex-Mex restaurant opened earlier this month.
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
Intimate music venue Redbird Listening Room inspires songwriters in New Braunfels
The Redbird Listening Room resides in a 1933 house. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Redbird Listening Room was opened by a New Braunfels family in April 2021 with the vision to create a unique listening experience to hear music and the work of songwriters. The owner of the Redbird, Dallas Burrow,...
Firefighters battling large brush fire in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — Bandera County authorities briefly facilitated voluntary evacuations Wednesday afternoon after a large brush fire broke out in the area. The local sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m. that residents were able to return to their homes, though firefighters were still on the scene at that time.
KTSA
New Braunfels hospital delivers triplets twice within 24 hours
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Medical data shows triplets occur once in about 10,000 pregnancies, but they arrived twice within one day at a hospital in New Braunfels. Resolute Health Hospital reports the two sets of triplets arrived within 24 hours of each other, and all of the babies are doing well.
‘So much anger’: Parent speaks about Wimberley ISD teacher charged with assault
Wimberley ISD parents are feeling frustrated and upset after police arrested a teacher for two counts of assault - offensive contact.
KSAT 12
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
