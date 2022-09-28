ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

mycanyonlake.com

Oct. 1 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 10:06 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 68 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

42nd Annual Stonewall VFD fish fry to be Oct. 8

Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders will have their 42nd annual Fish Fry, Auction and Prize Drawing on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Stonewall Chamber of Commerce. Serving begins at 5 p.m. at the Stonewall Chamber Building, and diners are asked to follow the signs that will be posted...
STONEWALL, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Two kids airlifted to San Antonio after Sept. 23 crash

Two children were airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio last Friday after being hit by a pickup truck, according to a news release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Officers arrived at the intersection of West Travis and North Cherry streets and learned that a 10-year-old and 11-year-old were struck...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels hospital delivers triplets twice within 24 hours

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Medical data shows triplets occur once in about 10,000 pregnancies, but they arrived twice within one day at a hospital in New Braunfels. Resolute Health Hospital reports the two sets of triplets arrived within 24 hours of each other, and all of the babies are doing well.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KERR COUNTY, TX

