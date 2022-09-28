ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fredericksburg Standard

42nd Annual Stonewall VFD fish fry to be Oct. 8

Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders will have their 42nd annual Fish Fry, Auction and Prize Drawing on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Stonewall Chamber of Commerce. Serving begins at 5 p.m. at the Stonewall Chamber Building, and diners are asked to follow the signs that will be posted...
STONEWALL, TX
Community Impact Austin

Four projects underway in the New Braunfels area

The resort-styled condos Villas at Waterwheel feature two pools, access to the Guadalupe River and more. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new housing developments are set to open in the coming months in New Braunfels. The following are just four of those projects, from condominiums and apartments to single-family homes.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fredericksburg, TX
Business
Fredericksburg, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new stadium and fieldhouse for New Braunfels Christian Academy

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Vegetables#Flowers#Meats#Goat Cheese#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry#Pioneer Museum
Fredericksburg Standard

Two kids airlifted to San Antonio after Sept. 23 crash

Two children were airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio last Friday after being hit by a pickup truck, according to a news release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Officers arrived at the intersection of West Travis and North Cherry streets and learned that a 10-year-old and 11-year-old were struck...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal jury has convicted a Dripping Springs woman for defrauding the Veteran’s Administration and the Social Security Administration of over $300,000. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KTSA

Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy