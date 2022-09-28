Read full article on original website
Fredericksburg Standard
42nd Annual Stonewall VFD fish fry to be Oct. 8
Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders will have their 42nd annual Fish Fry, Auction and Prize Drawing on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Stonewall Chamber of Commerce. Serving begins at 5 p.m. at the Stonewall Chamber Building, and diners are asked to follow the signs that will be posted...
Four projects underway in the New Braunfels area
The resort-styled condos Villas at Waterwheel feature two pools, access to the Guadalupe River and more. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new housing developments are set to open in the coming months in New Braunfels. The following are just four of those projects, from condominiums and apartments to single-family homes.
Lupe Tortilla Mexican Restaurant opens first New Braunfels restaurant
The Tex-Mex restaurant opened earlier this month.
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new stadium and fieldhouse for New Braunfels Christian Academy
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
mycanyonlake.com
Double Set of Triplets Born Less Than 24 Hours Apart at Resolute Hospital
A double set of triplets arrived at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels this week, born less than 24 hours apart. Triplets might be rare but hospital CEO Mark Bernard said New Braunfels’ baby business is brisk. Deliveries were at an all-time high in August. More than 120 babies...
Firefighters battling large brush fire in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — Bandera County authorities briefly facilitated voluntary evacuations Wednesday afternoon after a large brush fire broke out in the area. The local sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m. that residents were able to return to their homes, though firefighters were still on the scene at that time.
Fredericksburg Standard
Two kids airlifted to San Antonio after Sept. 23 crash
Two children were airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio last Friday after being hit by a pickup truck, according to a news release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Officers arrived at the intersection of West Travis and North Cherry streets and learned that a 10-year-old and 11-year-old were struck...
KWTX
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal jury has convicted a Dripping Springs woman for defrauding the Veteran’s Administration and the Social Security Administration of over $300,000. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011...
KTSA
Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
KSAT 12
Central Texas woman lied about husband’s military disability, defrauded VA and SSA of more than $300,000, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas woman was found guilty of fraud after she lied about her’s husband’s disability from his time in the U.S. Army, according to federal officials. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, of Dripping Springs, was convicted by a federal jury in San Antonio on...
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
‘So much anger’: Parent speaks about Wimberley ISD teacher charged with assault
Wimberley ISD parents are feeling frustrated and upset after police arrested a teacher for two counts of assault - offensive contact.
KSAT 12
Live Oak man arrested in stabbing that left victim’s intestines ‘exposed,’ records show
SAN ANTONIO – A Live Oak man has been arrested following an altercation and stabbing that left the victim’s intestines “exposed,” according to court records. Phillip Andrew Montez, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
