mmm-online.com
First Look: J&J names consumer health unit Kenvue
Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday that its new consumer health unit will be called Kenvue. Kenvue is a combination of two concepts: “ken” meaning knowledge in Scotland and “vue” meaning sight in French. The consumer health unit pulled in $14.6 billion in revenue in 2021 — making up nearly 16% of the company’s overall revenue.
beckersspine.com
MIS, value-based care and more: Trends spine surgeons should follow
From evolving surgical techniques to developments in healthcare pay, four spine surgeons shared trends they advise their peers to keep an eye on. Ask Spine Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to spine surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting spine care. Editor's note:...
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
deseret.com
What Is Value-Based Care? 4 Ways Patients Benefit From This Healthcare Approach
You may have heard the term “value-based care” before, but what does it mean practically for you as a patient? Read on to learn the many advantages of this approach and why you should consider seeking a provider that practices value-based care. What is value-based care?. As its...
News-Medical.net
Alzheimer’s researchers highlight the need for inclusive clinical trials
Enrolling representative populations in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease is critical for finding treatments that will be safe and effective for all patients. African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected by this disease yet are substantially underrepresented in trials of promising therapies. For example, an analysis of data from more than 100 clinical trials testing new treatments for Alzheimer's disease found that only 12% of participants were of any non-White race or Hispanic ethnicity.
Dr. Adam Tabriz
Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.
Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.
News-Medical.net
Artificial intelligence used to predict hospitalization outcomes of geriatric patients with dementia
By using artificial intelligence, Houston Methodist researchers are able to predict hospitalization outcomes of geriatric patients with dementia on the first or second day of hospital admission. This early assessment of outcomes means more timely interventions, better care coordination, more judicious resource allocation, focused care management and timely treatment for these more vulnerable, high-risk patients.
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
bhbusiness.com
Telehealth Could Become Second-Class Modality Without Careful Regulatory Action
Telehealth in behavioral health is here to stay. The behavioral health industry must now double down on efforts to ensure post-COVID era telehealth regulations don’t inadvertently make telehealth a second-class care modality, according to a panel at the Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress. “We are in a chicken and...
healthleadersmedia.com
MedStar, Intermountain, and Stanford Medicine Expand AHRQ-funded Telehealth Study
The three health systems are expanding their study on telehealth use for primary care during the pandemic to examine how connected health platforms can address the access needs of people with chronic conditions and other vulnerable populations. — Three major health systems are expanding an ongoing digital health partnership tocreate a patient safety learning laboratory aimed at improving telehealth access for those with chronic care needs and other vulnerable populations.
News-Medical.net
Researchers compare end-of-life care in persons with and without dementia
Researchers have known that race and ethnicity play a role in the intensity of medical care at the end of life, but the difference is more pronounced among individuals with dementia, the researchers found. "Dementia appears to have a multiplicative effect," said Elizabeth Luth, an assistant professor in the Department...
405magazine.com
2022 Medical Hero: Dr. Elaine Hamm
Dr Elaine Hamm is inspired by the people who stare at her every day, “whether they know they are there or not,” she said. Select photos of family and friends surround her home office computer — each with their own story about a devastating diagnosis, each connected to a therapeutic drug Hamm is currently pushing forward in hopes of a cure.
neurologylive.com
Reactions, Ramifications, and Forward Progress of Newly Approved AMX0035 for ALS
Justin Klee and Josh Cohen, cofounders and cochief operating officers, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, answered questions related to the new approval of AMX0035 for ALS and how it changes the treatment landscape going forward. On September 29, 2022, the FDA made a groundbreaking decision, as it approved AMX0035 (Relyvrio; Amylyx Pharmaceuticals) for...
beckersspine.com
'Put patient care back in the hands of the physician': What we heard in September
Spine and orthopedic experts and leaders in August spoke with Becker's Spine Review about topics from payer negotiations to skills they want to accomplish. 1. "I would put patient care back in the hands of the physician. Too many healthcare decisions are being made by administrators that don't prioritize the doctor-patient relationship. Each patient is unique and the treating doctor is best suited to address the healthcare needs of that patient. We have moved from providing individualized healthcare to population health where the needs of an individual don't matter anymore. Physicians are called providers not doctors, and the quality and access to healthcare has declined. We have increased the burden on physicians by adding bureaucratic roadblocks. We spend more time documenting and doing peer reviews than we do taking care of patients. In the end, the patient suffers the most." — Ramy Elias, MD, of Center for Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Cerritos (Calif.) Surgery Center, on what he would change in the spine and orthopedic industry.
massdevice.com
7 innovative digital health offerings to treat diabetes
From using your smartphone to track data to reversing your diabetes altogether, these digital health technologies stand out. Advances in treatments for diabetes never stop coming. Whether that be in the form of insulin pumps or continuous glucose monitors, we’ve seen plenty. Moving away from the physical device, innovations...
