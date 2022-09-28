ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston looks radiant with her honey blonde hair worn down as she films scenes with Jon Hamm for The Morning Show on NY's Coney Island

Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51.

They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater with her golden hair falling naturally on her shoulders. Handsome Hamm wore black jeans, a grey T-shirt under a cargo jacket, and black boots as they strolled in the sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqgKj_0iEDXelz00
Back for season 3: Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island with her new co-star, Mad Men actor Jon Hamm, 51, filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show

The Morning Show is a drama examining the lives of the people who wake up America every morning on TV.

It explores the behind-the-scenes challenges men and women of the news experience daily, covering topics such as Me Too in season 1, and issues concerning race, ethnicity, cancel culture, mental health, and discrimination in season 2.

In the series, Jennifer plays the news anchor Alex Levy, and Hamm plays corporate titan Paul Marks, who has his sights set on the American network UBA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5OVl_0iEDXelz00
Cruising for news: The Morning Show is a drama examining the behind-the-scenes challenges men and women of the news experience daily
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zYlm_0iEDXelz00
Cuddling: Aniston held on tightly to a bright purple bulldog stuffed animal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4x9W_0iEDXelz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amvx4_0iEDXelz00
Looking relaxed: Jon Hamm kept his hands in his pocket at what looked like a country fair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoohS_0iEDXelz00
Before the scene: The pair walked around the set before getting down to business on Wednesday

Aniston told Entertainment Weekly, ‘This role never could’ve come to me any sooner than now. It’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve had. I knew I was up to the task, but then there was the excavation of all the emotions in order to create this world for this woman. All of her lifelines are falling away.’

She added, ‘I would walk out of some of those scenes feeling like a manhole cover just came off my back.’

Reese Witherspoon plays a relatively new co-anchor Bradley Jackson, who with Aniston's character Alex Levy, helped expose a toxic workplace culture at the television network where they worked in season 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVdIo_0iEDXelz00
Cracking up: Aniston's character cracked up during the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHqcL_0iEDXelz00
Dating? Aniston held on to Hamm's arm in the scene, hinting at a possible romance between their two characters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qvX6_0iEDXelz00
Picture perfect: The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater with her golden hair gently blowing in the wind
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033Pqr_0iEDXelz00
According to IMDB , Aniston and Witherspoon both received $2 million per episode, not including fees for executive producing and points on the series' back-end
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdRW1_0iEDXelz00
According to IMDB , Aniston and Witherspoon both received $2 million per episode, not including fees for executive producing and points on the series’ back-end

Jennifer and Reese previously appeared together as sisters on Friends, and have teamed up again as stars and Executive Producers of The Morning Show.

According to IMDB, Aniston and Witherspoon both received $2 million per episode, not including fees for executive producing and points on the series’ back-end.

This is Jennifer’s first time working on a mainstream television series since Friends, which aired on NBC from 1994 through 2004, lasting ten seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RAlx_0iEDXelz00
Bodies beautiful: The talented co-stars film a scene for season 3 of The Morning Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHuXz_0iEDXelz00
Coming soon? The shoe does not yet have a release date for its third season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQDsg_0iEDXelz00
Back in black: This is Jennifer’s first time working on a mainstream television series since Friends, which aired on NBC from 1994 through 2004, lasting ten seasons

