Palm Beach Daily News

Unaffiliated specialist who helped clear Tua Tagovailoa in Bills game reportedly fired

The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who participated in the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports Saturday. That decision is at the center of a controversy after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Bills QB Josh Allen presents 'unique' challenge

The Baltimore Ravens host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in an intriguing early-season matchup between two 2-1 AFC squads. If the Ravens hope to come away with a Week 4 victory over the Bills, they'll have to keep the league's leading passer under wraps. This week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh complimented Allen while also pointing out how difficult it is to prepare to play against him.
BALTIMORE, MD
Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills injuries improving on some fronts for Ravens game: What McDermott said Friday

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Friday that cornerback Christian Benford, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Jake Kumerow have already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. He also added that newly-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who was on the practice squad but was seemingly set for an activation...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers

Browns DE Myles Garrett met with the media on Friday for the first time since his scary car accident earlier in the week. “Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “With what I saw right after. … the pictures. “It was a helluva event.”. Garrett...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that they made some adjustments to their practices prior to Week 3’s win over the Jets in order to build confidence going into the game. “You want the guys to have some confidence and talk about it a little bit more,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “I have so much confidence in our group.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens face Buffalo Bills in possible AFC playoffs preview

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) face their toughest test of the season so far when they welcome Super Bowl favorites the Buffalo Bills (2-1). Baltimore is coming off a 37-26 win over the New England Patriots as the offense continues to roll. But the Bills are hungry, looking to overcome the disappointing defeat on the road to the Miami Dolphins last weekend, and they have a chance to move back into a tie for first place in the AFC East with a victory.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGRZ TV

Ian remnants to impact Bills game in Baltimore on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For those of Bills Mafia who are heading to Baltimore, bring the rain gear. This will be the third game the Buffalo Bills will face a game where the weather will play a role. The remnants of once-hurricane Ian will be swirling are the East Coast...
BALTIMORE, MD
Democrat and Chronicle

Dane Jackson saw how tenuous life in the NFL can be

Dane Jackson has been on the Bills practice field all week, but he’s wearing the red non-contact jersey which he admits isn’t exactly ideal. When you’re wearing the red jersey, that means you’re either a quarterback or a kicker who cannot be touched at any point in practice, or you’re a player who is injured and is being protected during the process of eventually getting back into the lineup.
BALTIMORE, MD
