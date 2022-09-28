ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhIqh_0iEDSlGx00

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain.

The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four.

Katia Aveiro showed support for Cristiano Ronaldo while slamming Portugal fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGwZ8_0iEDSlGx00
Ronaldo was criticised following Portugal's Nations League exit Credit: Getty

Supporters were quick to criticise Ronaldo after the match with some questioning whether he should still be picked.

But Katia rejected the backlash and accused the fans of being cruel and ungrateful while claiming Ronaldo receives little support and is still the "best player in the world".

She wrote on Instagram: "He has his family and those who love him by his side. They will always be by his side, no matter what.

"But the current times don't surprise me at all. The Portuguese spit on the plate they eat [from], it has always been that way.

"That's why when someone appears from the ashes and changes mentalities, it bothers… With you always, my king. Calm down.

"It is necessary to give a hand to those who have always given theirs to Portugal. But the Portuguese are sick, petty, soulless, stupid, ungrateful and forever ungrateful. This guy who's sitting, he's on his knees… There's no one to give him a hand.

"It is cruel. And it was already so much, but so much that he gave and gives. The one sitting is called Cristiano Ronaldo and he is just the best player in the world."

Katia was in attendance at the Braga Municpial Stadium supporting Ronaldo alongside his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Georgina, 28, wowed in a low-cut dress and big sparkling earrings but could not be the good luck charm for CR7.

Ronaldo even played through the pain barrier after sustaining a cut on his nose and a black eye in Portugal's previous game against the Czech Republic.

The striker was left in a bloody mess after being whacked in the face by Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vlacik but later returned to the pitch with a bandage on his nose.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Shakira Breaks Silence Over 'Difficult' Split From Gerard Piqué: 'I Put Everything I Had Into This Relationship'

After more than a decade together, Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué suddenly split this past summer. The breakup came as a shock to fans, especially since the private pair share two sons together, but the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner is slowly coming to terms with the ordeal despite it being "one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life."
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal and wife Mary Perello ‘expecting a son’ together

Rafael Nadal and his wife Mary Perello are reportedly expecting a baby boy, after 17 years together.The 36-year-old tennis star confirmed that Perello, 33, was pregnant at a press conference in June, after Spanish magazine Hola! reported the news.In a new report published on Wednesday (28 September), the magazine claims that the couple are expecting to welcome a son.Giving his statement to reporters in Mallorca three months earlier, Nadal said: “If all goes well, I’m going to be a father. I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don’t expect...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katia Aveiro
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton admits he feels sorry for F1 fans that Max Verstappen could win the world title with FIVE races remaining... as Brit claims he prefers tense finales - despite losing out in controversial fashion last year

Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining. The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion...
MOTORSPORTS
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#Nations League Group#Portuguese
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Tottenham's Antonio Conte hits out at Juventus links: 'Disrespectful' to both clubs

Antonio Conte has branded speculation linking him with the Juventus job as "disrespectful" and said there is no rush to sign a new contract at Tottenham. Reports in Italy during the international break suggested the 53-year-old was open to rejoining the Turin-based club, where he won three consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.
MLS
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in EPL; Benzema back for Madrid

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. A month after its last game in the Premier League, Manchester United heads to city rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run and needing a plan to stop the irrepressible Erling Haaland. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games. United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games. Leeds hosts Aston Villa in the other game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
781K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy