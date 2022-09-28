Read full article on original website
Physician shortage is worse than expected, VCU study suggests
A new Virginia Commonwealth University study suggests healthcare workforce shortages are worse than expected and will likely continue to worsen into the future.
New Virginia program will help families pay for child care
NORFOLK, Va. — The price for child care varies from location to location, but there is a common theme for many parents: It is unbearably expensive. According to Voices for Virginia's Children, Virginia is the 10th highest in the nation when it comes to child care costs. However, a new state subsidy program is scheduled to start on Oct. 1 that will provide relief to child care centers.
2 Henrico communities named among top-50 places to live in U.S.
Two Henrico County communities have been named to a list of the top-50 places to live in the United States by the news website Stacker. Both Innsbrook (No. 42) and Short Pump (No. 49) made the list, which was based upon a number of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and quality of public schools.
Hampton Roads a hotspot related to colorectal cancer risks
News 3 Investigates is looking into why Hampton Roads is part of one of three hotspots in the United States when it comes to colorectal cancer risks.
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
Shoppers encouraged to report price gouging during state of emergency
All eyes are on Hurricane Ian, but there's one thing that shoppers to keep in mind when they're stocking up on essential items: price gouging.
Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.
When a Hampton Roads-area kitten rescue lost its lawsuit challenging a new state law cracking down on unlicensed charitable poker, it seemed like the end for the handful of poker rooms that recently opened in Virginia. But a poker room in Virginia Beach is back up and running, advertising on Facebook despite the new law […] The post Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia's anti-price gouging protections have been triggered for Ian
Courtesy of J. Brew (CC 2.0) With the effects of Tropical Storm Ian heading to Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, September 28. By doing so, that also triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes.
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency. This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $50K for violating the Controlled Substances Act
Richmond, Va.-based physician Salman Akbar, MD, agreed to pay $50,000 in penalties for issuing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 29. In 2019, Dr. Akbar allegedly issued prescriptions for tramadol, a Schedule IV opioid, and lorazepam, a Schedule IV benzodiazepine, to an...
Dominion Energy restores power to thousands of customers after Virginia widespread outages
Heavy wind and rain hit Virginia on Friday, leading to thousands of power outages across the state. As of Saturday morning, Dominion energy has restored power to thousands of customers, and crews are still working on active outages.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,339 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 8,805 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,087,360 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,258 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,458 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Emergency SNAP benefits extended through October in Virginia
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through October, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
