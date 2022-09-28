ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Newest Nebraska hall of famers reminisce on Husker memories and achievements

LINCOLN — Christina Houghtelling looked toward the NU Coliseum from where she stood inside the east entrance of Memorial Stadium. In some ways, the former volleyball star can’t believe how much everything has changed. A $165 student-athlete facility going up where the track used to be. Volleyball matches...
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska basketball teams preview seasons at Opening Night event

LINCOLN — Two teams, different goals. The Nebraska women’s basketball squad, 16-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena last season, wants to sell out one of its home games during Big Ten play. Sellouts aren’t necessarily a problem for the Husker men. Winning is. And NU coach Fred Hoiberg, speaking...
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska volleyball has season-best 12 ace serves in sweep of Rutgers

The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team had a season-best 12 ace serves in a three-set win against Rutgers on Friday in Piscataway, New Jersey. Nebraska operated at a high level for most of the match in the 25-13, 25-7, 25-15 win. Nebraska (11-1, 3-0 Big Ten) won its fourth straight match.
HuskerExtra.com

Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Indiana

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Indiana in Lincoln. Indiana may put the ball in the air 60 times and find 10 receivers Saturday, which means Nebraska’s secondary will be spread thin. The Huskers can live with short-yardage grabs —...
HuskerExtra.com

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Indiana

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Indiana and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Anthony Grant’s streak of 100-yard games ended against an athletic...
HuskerExtra.com

A newcomer stands out at Husker hoops' open practice — and more observations

With new seasons of college basketball brings new faces. At Nebraska, the newcomers on the men's roster outnumber the returners. NU’s returning scholarship players are CJ Wilcher, Derrick Walker, Keisei Tominaga, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Oleg Kojenets and Quaran McPherson, who will miss the season with a knee injury. That leaves five returning contributors, who combined to average 27 of Nebraska’s 73.3 points per game a year ago.
HuskerExtra.com

Husker History Highlights - September 29

To honor Hispanic Heritage Month, Husker History Highlights will spotlight past and current Hispanic members of the Nebraska athletics department. Nebraska head swimming and diving coach Pablo Morales will start his 22nd season with Husker athletics next month. He was an Olympic champion swimmer who at one point served as a captain for Team USA.
HuskerExtra.com

Ep. 57 The Showdown: Buy or sell- Husker D will drastically improve

Amie Just and Sam McKewon are back, this week discussing whether Nebraska's defense will show marked improvement with a new DC and freshmen players and how much attention should be focused on the head coach search at this point in the season. Plus the dynamic duo look ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons-- How hot is Fred Hoiberg's seat? And with a top women's player out with an injury, what should fans expect after last year's impressive season?
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Hot Topic: Who we think impresses in first game after bye week

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
