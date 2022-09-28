ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Police investigate a barbershop shooting on Brainerd Road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning on Brainerd Road. Police got the call about shots fired in the 5300 block before the bend just before noon. A witness tells us it happened at a barbershop there. They found evidence of a shooting, but a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Westbound Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Saturday morning. It happened around 18460 I-24 going Westbound. Police say an elderly man was transported to a local hospital for a head wound. Officials say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday

Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
CLEVELAND, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WTVC

Fatality on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a missing person at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. TWRA says a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. Witnesses told officials the 42 year old Hamilton...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Suspect turns herself in for death of pedestrian last weekend

UPDATE: Attorney McCracken Poston offers more information on the case. He says Sarah Barrett, from Rock Springs, Georgia, is his client. He says she thought she had hit a deer sometime before dawn. Poston says she called police on the same day and handed her vehicle over to investigators for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

Dade Deputies Locate, Arrest Shooting Suspect

Dade County deputies were dispatched to the Mapco gas station on Deer Head Cove Road on Thursday, Sept. 22, in reference to a subject shooting at an individual in the parking lot. Deputies responded to the scene and found that the aggressor, and the victim, had both left the scene....
DADE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Smartphone App#Police#Violent Crime#Cpd Mobile
eastridgenewsonline.com

September 29 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013491- 1000 McBrien Road- Arrest- Doe, John was arrested for driving without a license. 22-013493- Layfield Road- Identity Theft- The reporting party’s identity was used to purchase furniture in Texas without her knowledge. 22-013504- Village Lake Circle- Attempted...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Firefighters busy last night in Trenton and Cleveland

CLEVELAND/TRENTON (WDEF) – Wednesday was a busy evening for firefighters in Trenton and Cleveland. Several Dade County fire departments responded to the blaze in their community around 9:30 PM. The home on Maine Avenue was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire at a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, TN
WALA-TV FOX10

Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVCFOX

THP investigating crash in Rhea County Thursday

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says their investigating a crash that happened in Rhea County Thursday. It was closed at the time of the crash. Both THP and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office are investigating. We are working to learn more details. This is a developing...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WJCL

Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Rhea County student killed in crash

EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WDEF

CPD presents weekly crime report update

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department held its latest crime update meeting this morning and discussed the past week’s crime report and further crime prevention. Overall, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy delivered mostly positive news Wednesday morning. Murphy says there were two shootings in the city over...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy