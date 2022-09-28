Read full article on original website
WDEF
Police investigate a barbershop shooting on Brainerd Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning on Brainerd Road. Police got the call about shots fired in the 5300 block before the bend just before noon. A witness tells us it happened at a barbershop there. They found evidence of a shooting, but a...
WTVC
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Westbound Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Saturday morning. It happened around 18460 I-24 going Westbound. Police say an elderly man was transported to a local hospital for a head wound. Officials say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Police...
fox17.com
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
mymix1041.com
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday
Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
WTVC
Fatality on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a missing person at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. TWRA says a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. Witnesses told officials the 42 year old Hamilton...
WDEF
Suspect turns herself in for death of pedestrian last weekend
UPDATE: Attorney McCracken Poston offers more information on the case. He says Sarah Barrett, from Rock Springs, Georgia, is his client. He says she thought she had hit a deer sometime before dawn. Poston says she called police on the same day and handed her vehicle over to investigators for...
dadecountysentinel.com
Dade Deputies Locate, Arrest Shooting Suspect
Dade County deputies were dispatched to the Mapco gas station on Deer Head Cove Road on Thursday, Sept. 22, in reference to a subject shooting at an individual in the parking lot. Deputies responded to the scene and found that the aggressor, and the victim, had both left the scene....
WTVCFOX
2 Dunlap teens killed after Jeep collides with big rig Thursday night, says THP
DUNLAP, Tenn. — Two teens were killed in a crash near Dunlap late Thursday night after a Jeep ran a stop sign and collided with a large commercial vehicle, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The THP says the accident happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection...
eastridgenewsonline.com
September 29 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013491- 1000 McBrien Road- Arrest- Doe, John was arrested for driving without a license. 22-013493- Layfield Road- Identity Theft- The reporting party’s identity was used to purchase furniture in Texas without her knowledge. 22-013504- Village Lake Circle- Attempted...
WDEF
Firefighters busy last night in Trenton and Cleveland
CLEVELAND/TRENTON (WDEF) – Wednesday was a busy evening for firefighters in Trenton and Cleveland. Several Dade County fire departments responded to the blaze in their community around 9:30 PM. The home on Maine Avenue was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire at a Cleveland...
850wftl.com
Police searching for information after child’s body found in creek
GRAYSVILLE, GA– — The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after the body of an infant was discovered near a canoe Launch. The discovery was made on September 27th around 1:00 p.m. at the entrance of the Graysville Canoe Launch at the South Chickamauga Creek. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.
WTVC
Mother charged in Collegedale: Meth, pot, loaded handgun in car with 2 kids, say police
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A mother in Collegedale faces several charges after a traffic stop revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded handgun in her car -- along with her two children, according to police. A release Thursday morning says officers arrested 30-year-old Ann Marie Swafford on Tuesday. Collegedale Police say...
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.
WTVCFOX
THP investigating crash in Rhea County Thursday
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says their investigating a crash that happened in Rhea County Thursday. It was closed at the time of the crash. Both THP and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office are investigating. We are working to learn more details. This is a developing...
WTVCFOX
Catoosa County jury finds Rossville man guilty of molesting 5-year-old girl
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A jury convicted a 22-year-old man from Rossville on child molestation charges, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Tyler McClenny will find out next month how long he'll serve in prison. Arnt says McClenny molested the child in March 2021 while...
WJCL
Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
WDEF
Rhea County student killed in crash
EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
WDEF
CPD presents weekly crime report update
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department held its latest crime update meeting this morning and discussed the past week’s crime report and further crime prevention. Overall, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy delivered mostly positive news Wednesday morning. Murphy says there were two shootings in the city over...
