ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Tree branch falls outside Burleigh County Courthouse; no injuries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Entzel trial was going on inside the Burleigh County Courthouse today, but outside there was a raucous. A branch from one of the trees in front of the courthouse broke and fell to the ground. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but construction workers who were in the area said it gave them quite a fright.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck. After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Business
KFYR-TV

New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Loft#Open House#Business Industry#Linus Business
KFYR-TV

15 year old author sells book at Hostfest

MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KFYR-TV

Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday, Sept. 30, was Orange Shirt Day, established to acknowledge and honor the memory of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools. Speakers at Wachter Middle School’s pep rally explained why tribal flags are displayed in the cafeteria. Students painted orange handprints on a...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Bismarck’s Taco Del Mar Looking For New Owners

Seems like yesterday that a friend of mine and I attended a graduation party over the summer at a co-worker's house in Lincoln - walking into his garage where tables were set up for guests, the welcome aroma of Mexican food directed me toward an array of eye-catching ( stomach immediately growling ) goodies - I had never tried Taco Del Mar before, and this catered affair was through the roof awesome - no doubt the best guacamole I've had in a long time - I put a quick GPS in my brain to make sure I visited their restaurant located at 1024 S 12 St., and I've been a regular 2-time a week customer.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?

For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy