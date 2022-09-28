Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls convenience stores Friday night. Since around 4:30 p.m., officers and detectives have been at Tami’s convenience store on Rhea road and at Convenient Food Mart, also known to many as Lucky’s #7.
texomashomepage.com
Two Wichita Falls gas stations closed for criminal investigation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store. Both Tami’s Sunoco and Convenient Food Mart at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls officials ask residents to conserve water
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are asking all local water customers to begin to take steps to conserve water as lake levels continue to drop. City officials said in a press release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that as of Monday, September 26,...
newschannel6now.com
Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed. Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old...
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire on Avenue F, Monroe Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire near Avenue F and Monroe Street on Friday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Our photographer said WFFD appears to have the blaze under control as of 4:30 p.m. This is a developing story....
texomashomepage.com
WFPD Special Operation nets several 8-Liner machines
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police seized several Eight-Liner machines after serving search warrants Friday afternoon. According to police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, investigators with the WFPD Special Operations Unit, and detectives in the Criminal Investigation Section executed search warrants Friday, September 30, 2022 at several businesses in Wichita Falls that had 8-liner machines.
texomashomepage.com
Gold coin thief facing probation revocation
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was involved in a $2 million gold and silver coin heist in Wichita Falls is once again facing revocation of his probation. The attorney for Russell Stallings was seeking to get a bond for him Thursday, Sept. 29, after he was arrested earlier this month and being held without bond.
texomashomepage.com
Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police ID teen suspects in auto burglaries
A pair of Bowie teenagers have been identified as suspects in a spree of vehicle burglaries between Sept. 24 and 25. Sgt. Josh Wolfe of the Bowie Police Department said the string of vehicle burglaries occurred throughout town and not in one specific neighborhood. “Approximately 10 vehicles were opened and...
texomashomepage.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized, arrested after chase ends in wreck on Central Fwy
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist is in custody after being treated for injuries sustained during a brief high-speed chase Thursday night. According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a motorcycle at the intersection of 10th and Holliday shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, September 29.
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
texomashomepage.com
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
texomashomepage.com
Man arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, September 29, just before 1 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy stopped a gray Dodge Caravan on US 287 after it was seen following a semi-tractor at an unsafe distance. The driver was identified as Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia. The...
texomashomepage.com
No injuries reported in Friday afternoon house fires
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department was kept busy battling structure fires Friday afternoon. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, on Friday, September 30, at about 4 p.m., the department responded to a structure fire at 2159 Avenue F. They found fire and smoke...
blackchronicle.com
TC Fuels Acquires 8 Stations in Texas
DALLAS andWICHITA FALLS, Texas — TC Fuels LP has acquired eight fuel stations with comfort shops in Wichita Falls, Jacksboro and Windthorst, Texas, from Texoma Petroleum Inc. All places are leased to fee sellers. Wichita Falls-based Texoma Petroleum didn’t instantly function any of the retail websites. All places...
texomashomepage.com
NTSB: Crash victim turned down offer from plane’s seller to practice takeoffs
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The preliminary report is released on the fatal plane crash last month at the Wichita Valley Airport, and initial inspections did not uncover any possible mechanical malfunctions that could have caused the crash. The crash at takeoff of the home-built, single-engine, two-seat Smyth Sidewinder killed...
texomashomepage.com
Sheriff and deputies stop fleeing woman
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke assisted in setting up a pit maneuver in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, stopping a woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Sixth Street in Wichita Falls to almost Jolly. Jasmine Lara was taken into custody after...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls woman opens travel business downtown
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls gained a new business downtown while the iconic Big Blue added another tenant on Thursday, September 29, 2022. That’s when Chelsea Hadden officially cut the ribbon and opened her office for Tip Top Travel Services. In the days of websites and apps...
texomashomepage.com
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation on Taylor Street
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted on a felony warrant has been taken into custody following a situation involving the Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT team on Thursday morning. According to WFPD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD officers recognized a male suspect walking down the...
texomashomepage.com
Former firefighter pleads guilty to burglarizing fire station
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County volunteer firefighter who served time for setting dozens of fires pled guilty to a charge of burglarizing his old fire station. Kyle Harmon, 38, was sentenced Thursday, September 29, 2022, to 2 years state jail, which then was suspended to 5...
