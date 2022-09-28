ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

spoonuniversity.com

Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants

I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats

With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Business Profile: Rich’s Wash Dat, helping NOLA shine one car at a time

From humble roots to blossoming success, Rich’s Wash Dat has served the New Orleans area for years, offering high-quality services with a topnotch staff. Family owned and operated, every Rich’s Wash Dat location is committed to hiring people of all ages, colors, creeds; offering free washes to police and first responders; and operating in an environmentally friendly way. A simple idea to help families and locals keep their cars clean was all that was needed to create the brand we know today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 30-Oct. 2

The weekend schedule is crammed with fun and flavor, with the Fried Chicken Festival, a big-name comedy show and art galleries celebrating the season. Crispy, succulent and savory, it's the Southern staple and the taste of the season for the FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL Saturday and Sunday at its new digs on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain at Franklin Avenue, starting at 11 a.m. each day. An international smorgasbord of chicken options is just part of the package that includes entertainment from such names as Flow Tribe, Amanda Shaw, Shamarr Allen and The Soul Rebels. Experiences include an array of options from bubbles and art, to family fun and a custom car showcase at this cashless fest. Tickets start at $12.80. Take a taste here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Noted New Orleans social services group drops racist's name

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans social services nonprofit long called the Kingsley House renamed itself Tuesday, dropping the name of a Victorian clergyman perhaps best remembered as the author of a children's fantasy novel but who held profoundly racist views. For 126 years it was Kingsley House, named...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

Residents Respond to City’s Return as the Nations Murder Capital

In a report released by the Metropolitan Crime Commission on Sept. 18th, it was established that the City of New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis, Mo., in becoming the number one murder capital of the country. The last time the city held this record was in the mid-1990s when it held the highest homicide rate in the country.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Late-night sushi spot Hoshun serves heaping helpings after midnight, 7 days a week

Looking for a late night snack? Or a multi-course meal? This St. Charles Avenue sushi spot has you covered past midnight, seven days a week. I first discovered Hoshun Restaurant when driving home from the Saenger Theater after seeing a Broadway show. It was late on a Thursday night, so I wasn’t surprised to see that most restaurants, including fast food spots, were closed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

