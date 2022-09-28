Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
spoonuniversity.com
Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants
I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
WDSU
Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
NOLA.com
That Pontalba apartment that LaToya Cantrell visits? Here's how New Orleans came to own it.
News that the New Orleans mayor might be living rent- and tax-free in a posh city-owned apartment has prompted some to wonder why the municipal government even owns such prime real estate. The story begins with the Great Fire of 1788, which destroyed 856 of New Orleans' 1,100 buildings. Afterward,...
NOLA.com
At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats
With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
uptownmessenger.com
Business Profile: Rich’s Wash Dat, helping NOLA shine one car at a time
From humble roots to blossoming success, Rich’s Wash Dat has served the New Orleans area for years, offering high-quality services with a topnotch staff. Family owned and operated, every Rich’s Wash Dat location is committed to hiring people of all ages, colors, creeds; offering free washes to police and first responders; and operating in an environmentally friendly way. A simple idea to help families and locals keep their cars clean was all that was needed to create the brand we know today.
theadvocate.com
Meet Big Okra: Guinness World Records declares New Orleans man's 16.4-foot okra plant the tallest
It’s official. The esteemed authorities at Guinness World Records have been convinced that Jack Reno Sweeney’s okra plant is indeed the tallest known example of Abelmoschus esculentus anywhere. Though the Guinness certificate of authentication has not yet arrived in the mail, the Guinness website declares that, at 16.4...
NOLA.com
PHOTOS: Creative use of space gives New Orleans couple an outdoor retreat in the middle of the CBD
Ashley and Brad Becnel are urbanites through and through: After years in Washington, D.C., they learned to love living in the middle of everything a city has to offer. But with their home in New Orleans' CBD, they've also found a way to build in a rare quiet outdoor retreat, giving them the best of all worlds. Read Kara Nelson's story here.
fox26houston.com
New photo shows missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A newly released photo shows a missing Alvin woman walking down a sidewalk in New Orleans a day after she is believed to have left her home. Michelle Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin ISD, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her car...
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
‘A cultural experience’, International Arts Festival returns 2022
This weekend, the festival is back in New Orleans for the first time since 2019 with a new name, a new home, and some of the biggest names in reggae.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 30-Oct. 2
The weekend schedule is crammed with fun and flavor, with the Fried Chicken Festival, a big-name comedy show and art galleries celebrating the season. Crispy, succulent and savory, it's the Southern staple and the taste of the season for the FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL Saturday and Sunday at its new digs on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain at Franklin Avenue, starting at 11 a.m. each day. An international smorgasbord of chicken options is just part of the package that includes entertainment from such names as Flow Tribe, Amanda Shaw, Shamarr Allen and The Soul Rebels. Experiences include an array of options from bubbles and art, to family fun and a custom car showcase at this cashless fest. Tickets start at $12.80. Take a taste here.
WDSU
New Orleans Festivals: A list of all the festivals scheduled for the rest of 2022
NEW ORLEANS — Even though the summer months of 2022 are over, the fun continues! With all the different types of activities going on for the rest of the year, there will be fun for everyone to enjoy. New Orleans is widely known for having the best festivals in the country.
NOLA.com
Dr. John's final album, 'Things Happen That Way,' arrives with controversy
Three years after Mac “Dr. John” Rebennack’s death, the New Orleans icon’s last studio album, “Things Happen That Way,” is finally available to fans. Its Sept. 23 release on Rounder Records was preceded by no small amount of controversy, the result of competing narratives about the album’s creation and content.
NOLA.com
More of everything in St. Tammany: music. theater, festivals, food, blueberries and bier
The third annual Bluesberry Music & Art Festival in Covington on Oct. 8 will crank out a day of art, music, food, fun and blueberry surprises for the entire family from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Bogue Falaya Wayside Park. From a Children's Village and food trucks, to the...
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
This New Orleans kitchen serves ‘deep dish liberty’
There's a lot on the menu at Liberty's Kitchen in New Orleans.
Noted New Orleans social services group drops racist's name
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans social services nonprofit long called the Kingsley House renamed itself Tuesday, dropping the name of a Victorian clergyman perhaps best remembered as the author of a children's fantasy novel but who held profoundly racist views. For 126 years it was Kingsley House, named...
ladatanews.com
Residents Respond to City’s Return as the Nations Murder Capital
In a report released by the Metropolitan Crime Commission on Sept. 18th, it was established that the City of New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis, Mo., in becoming the number one murder capital of the country. The last time the city held this record was in the mid-1990s when it held the highest homicide rate in the country.
NOLA.com
Late-night sushi spot Hoshun serves heaping helpings after midnight, 7 days a week
Looking for a late night snack? Or a multi-course meal? This St. Charles Avenue sushi spot has you covered past midnight, seven days a week. I first discovered Hoshun Restaurant when driving home from the Saenger Theater after seeing a Broadway show. It was late on a Thursday night, so I wasn’t surprised to see that most restaurants, including fast food spots, were closed.
WDSU
WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement
NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
