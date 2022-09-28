The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 12,755 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 22-28, 2022. This week’s update includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases recorded since the start of the pandemic (earliest reinfection reported September 2020). Additionally, approximately 800 historic cases were added as a result of deduplication processes and cleaning of historic data. The addition of these cases are reflected in the total counts, but do not skew the 7-day daily averages.

