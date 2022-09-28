ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Hotly debated Maui County affordable housing sales price guidelines approved

Despite objections from local for-sale affordable housing developers and Maui County’s administration, rules that establish new affordable housing sales price guidelines narrowly passed second and final reading Tuesday at Maui County Council. The vote of 5-4, with Council Members Tasha Kama, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Mike Molina and Alice Lee...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Applicants sought for Maui County Boards and Commissions

Applicants are being sought from residents willing to provide public service on various Maui County boards, commissions, councils and committees. Citizen volunteer responsibilities include attending meetings, receiving public testimony, and reviewing policies and standards. Panel members make recommendations and decisions that impact Maui County. Positions are appointed by the Mayor,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Diaz to lead research for Maui County Data Book

The Hawaiʻi Small Business Development Center announces the appointment of Patricia Diaz as Specialty Center Research Associate, effective Oct. 3, 2022. Previously Maui Center’s Administrative Assistant since March of 1998, Pat will officially assume the Research Associate role for the Hawaiʻi Business Research Library (Specialty Center) after serving as interim research librarian this past year.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Reminder: Mineral-based sunscreen ordinance goes into effect Oct. 1

Effective this Saturday, Oct. 1, only mineral sunscreens with active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are allowed for sale, distribution or use without a prescription. The law aims to protect Maui County’s unique reef habitats. Non-mineral sunscreen chemicals are a known pollutant that puts reefs and marine habitats at...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
14th Annual Paddle for Life, Oct. 8-9

Dedicated paddlers and supporters will be making a 22-mile, round-trip open ocean journey from North Kīhei around Molokini and back to benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation, Oct. 8-9, 2022. Teams participating the 14th annual event are from Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi as well as paddlers from both the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Sept. 22-28, 2022 COVID-19 update: includes historic reinfection cases

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 12,755 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 22-28, 2022. This week’s update includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases recorded since the start of the pandemic (earliest reinfection reported September 2020). Additionally, approximately 800 historic cases were added as a result of deduplication processes and cleaning of historic data. The addition of these cases are reflected in the total counts, but do not skew the 7-day daily averages.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
West Virginia teen donates classic books to Moloka‘i Head Start children

A West Virginia high school senior donated the classic book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” to 20 children at the Molokaʻi Head Start in Kaunakakai. The books were given this week by Rania Zuri of Morgantown, W. Va., and her Fifty Nifty Head Start book donation project. It is part of the LiTEArary Society, her nonprofit whose mission is to end book deserts for children in Head Start programs nationwide.
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
PUKALANI, HI
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani

As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
PUKALANI, HI

