Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Hotly debated Maui County affordable housing sales price guidelines approved
Despite objections from local for-sale affordable housing developers and Maui County’s administration, rules that establish new affordable housing sales price guidelines narrowly passed second and final reading Tuesday at Maui County Council. The vote of 5-4, with Council Members Tasha Kama, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Mike Molina and Alice Lee...
mauinow.com
Applicants sought for Maui County Boards and Commissions
Applicants are being sought from residents willing to provide public service on various Maui County boards, commissions, councils and committees. Citizen volunteer responsibilities include attending meetings, receiving public testimony, and reviewing policies and standards. Panel members make recommendations and decisions that impact Maui County. Positions are appointed by the Mayor,...
mauinow.com
Diaz to lead research for Maui County Data Book
The Hawaiʻi Small Business Development Center announces the appointment of Patricia Diaz as Specialty Center Research Associate, effective Oct. 3, 2022. Previously Maui Center’s Administrative Assistant since March of 1998, Pat will officially assume the Research Associate role for the Hawaiʻi Business Research Library (Specialty Center) after serving as interim research librarian this past year.
mauinow.com
Maui council a step closer to buying Lahaina apartments in bid to save workforce housing
Lahaina Crossroads renters Etina Hingano and her husband work three jobs to make ends meet. After hearing that her apartment building may be purchased by the county to stay in workforce housing, Hingano breathed a sigh of relief. Lahaina Crossroads tenants faced eviction earlier this year after the property changed hands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Structure fire in Haiku displaces residents, prompts road closures
Properties in Haiku on Maui were burned after a structure fire on Haiku Road, according to Maui County officials.
mauinow.com
Reminder: Mineral-based sunscreen ordinance goes into effect Oct. 1
Effective this Saturday, Oct. 1, only mineral sunscreens with active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are allowed for sale, distribution or use without a prescription. The law aims to protect Maui County’s unique reef habitats. Non-mineral sunscreen chemicals are a known pollutant that puts reefs and marine habitats at...
mauinow.com
14th Annual Paddle for Life, Oct. 8-9
Dedicated paddlers and supporters will be making a 22-mile, round-trip open ocean journey from North Kīhei around Molokini and back to benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation, Oct. 8-9, 2022. Teams participating the 14th annual event are from Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi as well as paddlers from both the...
mauinow.com
Mainland owners of Maui County’s only daily paper facing unfair labor practice charge
In the wake of Mainland owners of Maui County’s only daily newspaper attempting to cut staff pay and outsource work, the company is now facing a federal unfair labor practice charge. The union representing The Maui News employees filed a claim this week with the National Labor Relations Board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mauinow.com
Sept. 22-28, 2022 COVID-19 update: includes historic reinfection cases
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 12,755 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 22-28, 2022. This week’s update includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases recorded since the start of the pandemic (earliest reinfection reported September 2020). Additionally, approximately 800 historic cases were added as a result of deduplication processes and cleaning of historic data. The addition of these cases are reflected in the total counts, but do not skew the 7-day daily averages.
mauinow.com
West Virginia teen donates classic books to Moloka‘i Head Start children
A West Virginia high school senior donated the classic book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” to 20 children at the Molokaʻi Head Start in Kaunakakai. The books were given this week by Rania Zuri of Morgantown, W. Va., and her Fifty Nifty Head Start book donation project. It is part of the LiTEArary Society, her nonprofit whose mission is to end book deserts for children in Head Start programs nationwide.
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
mauinow.com
Keiki Halloween Festival returns to the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden, Oct. 29
Costumed keiki and their families are invited to the second annual Keiki Halloween Festival to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku. Young children and their families will be trick-or-treated to an evening of live music, special guests and activities, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
Maui man arrested after woman and dog kidnapped
A man was arrested after kidnapping a woman and a dog, according to the Maui Police Department.
Man charged in kidnapping investigation of Maui woman
The male suspect was identified as 31-year-old Rocky Hermanns-Raymond of Lahaina.
hawaiinewsnow.com
MPD: Suspect allegedly kidnapped woman, dog then wrecked car in bizarre crime spree
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old Lahaina man remains in custody after a police chase that spanned two days. Maui police said Rocky Hermanns-Raymond is charged with 11 offenses, including kidnapping, theft, reckless driving, resisting arrest and three counts of collisions. MPD said the suspect stole an SUV Sunday afternoon at...
mauinow.com
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
Best brunch spot in Hawaii in 2022, according to Yelp
In Hawaii, one eatery takes the top spot as the best brunch spot in the state according to Yelpers.
Comments / 0