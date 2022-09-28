Winning lottery ticket leads investigators to suspect in multiple Smith County thefts

Read full article on original website
Gregg County Sheriff seeking information on stolen ATV
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is seeking information regarding the alleged theft of a black and camo Can-Am. According to officials, the camo Can-Am was stolen Sept. 29 from northern Gregg County. If anyone has any information regarding the case or location of the ATV, contact Investigator Jonathan Prior at […]
Accused Smith County constable wants suspension lifted
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable accused of theft has filed a motion demanding his temporary suspension be lifted. In the filing, Curtis Traylor-Harris, who was arrested in 2021 after being accused of stealing from a residence while conducting official business as a constable, claims that his suspension from duties was based on bad-faith actions by the state. Specifically, Traylor-Harris claims that he was intentionally given a high bond amount (which was overturned last week after an appeals court ruling) so that the state could have enough time to search for a private citizen willing to file a petition to remove him from elected office as Pct. 1 constable. Traylor-Harris, filed the motion without the aid of legal counsel, goes so far as to claim that the filing plaintiff did not initiate the filing of the removal petition of his own volition and signed a petition that was written and then filed by an unknown third party. His evidence for this is based on a comment the plaintiff’s sister (who Traylor-Harris says is an attorney) made in response to a post by the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Traylor-Harris states that this action “skirts the line of legality and potential fraud,” calling into question whether the petition was properly filed and whether the plaintiff “was competent enough to understand what he was signing.”
Panola County man indicted in shooting death
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury in Panola County has returned a murder indictment for a DeBerry man. Terry Glenn Pritchett was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 8, 2021. The assault happened on Oct. 7, when he is accused of shooting Daniel Elbert White, Jr., according to the grand jury indictment.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
TYLER POLICE: Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting
TYLER, Texas — One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Tyler. Officers responded between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. to the incident in the 11000 block of Carol Ln. near UT Health in Tyler, according to Tyler police. Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said two juveniles were...
Longview police issue warning about scam text message
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has put out a warning for the public to beware of a text message asking for bank account information. The text says there is unusual activity in an account, and it asks the recipient to make a call to clear up the problem. Police say they have received several complaints about the message and warn anyone who receives it not to make the call. They say never give out personal or bank information on the phone.
Longview ISD student detained for terroristic threat
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD student has been placed in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for making a terroristic threat. According to Longview police, it happened at Judson Middle School on Tuesday. A school resource officer and Longview police detectives determined a student had made a threat, and the student was removed from school with a Directive to Apprehend signed by a judge.
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An alleged car thief may have found a winning scratch-off ticket in a truck, but his luck stopped there. According to an arrest affidavit, in July 2021, Smith County investigators tracked a winning Texas Lottery scratch-off found in one of four vehicles reported stolen from European Automotive Repair in Tyler. The ticket’s winnings were redeemed from a Lindale area 7-Eleven store where investigators say they observed, via surveillance footage, Taz Marshall Whittemore arriving in a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Whittemore and another defendant also were allegedly observed in the Silverado at a Lindale Walmart store earlier that same day.
Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
1 woman struck, killed by car while in physical altercation in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a physical altercation that led to a woman's death when a car struck her in the road Tuesday night. According to the sheriff's office, the wreck happened between Nacogdoches and Garrison around 8 p.m. in the 16000...
Titus County Investigation Leads To Gambling Raid
During the week preceding Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, TX. An undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to...
Henderson Police looking for two persons of interest in theft
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Police Department said on Thursday they are looking for two individuals in relation to a theft. The two people are are only persons of interest, according to authorities. Officials say to call 903-657-3512 if you have any information.
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
Tyler man wanted for online solicitation of 11-year-old girl
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for online solicitation of a minor. Officials said on July 8, Cedric “Bubba” Taylor, 38 of Tyler, solicited inappropriate pictures from an 11-year-old girl and is wanted for questioning in a case. Taylor has black hair, brown eyes and his […]
Woman caught on camera shoplifting in Brookshire's store in Troup
TROUP, Texas — Troup Police Department is searching for an unidentified woman who was caught on camera shoplifting from a Brookshire's Grocery store in Troup. Troup PD is asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect. Contact the Troup Police Department with any information about the suspect at...
Canton man dies in single-vehicle crash on FM 1255
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a metal fence just east of Canton, killing the driver. Stephen Smith, 73, was driving east on FM 1255 Saturday evening when he crashed into a metal pipe fence, according to Texas DPS. The DPS release notes he was not wearing a seat belt.
WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
53-Year-Old Eric C. Eitel Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday in Smith County. The officials stated that the crash happened north of Winona at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
