ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Winning lottery ticket leads investigators to suspect in multiple Smith County thefts

By Oscar Saravia osaravia@tylerpaper.com
inforney.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County Sheriff seeking information on stolen ATV

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is seeking information regarding the alleged theft of a black and camo Can-Am. According to officials, the camo Can-Am was stolen Sept. 29 from northern Gregg County. If anyone has any information regarding the case or location of the ATV, contact Investigator Jonathan Prior at […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Accused Smith County constable wants suspension lifted

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable accused of theft has filed a motion demanding his temporary suspension be lifted. In the filing, Curtis Traylor-Harris, who was arrested in 2021 after being accused of stealing from a residence while conducting official business as a constable, claims that his suspension from duties was based on bad-faith actions by the state. Specifically, Traylor-Harris claims that he was intentionally given a high bond amount (which was overturned last week after an appeals court ruling) so that the state could have enough time to search for a private citizen willing to file a petition to remove him from elected office as Pct. 1 constable. Traylor-Harris, filed the motion without the aid of legal counsel, goes so far as to claim that the filing plaintiff did not initiate the filing of the removal petition of his own volition and signed a petition that was written and then filed by an unknown third party. His evidence for this is based on a comment the plaintiff’s sister (who Traylor-Harris says is an attorney) made in response to a post by the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Traylor-Harris states that this action “skirts the line of legality and potential fraud,” calling into question whether the petition was properly filed and whether the plaintiff “was competent enough to understand what he was signing.”
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Panola County man indicted in shooting death

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury in Panola County has returned a murder indictment for a DeBerry man. Terry Glenn Pritchett was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 8, 2021. The assault happened on Oct. 7, when he is accused of shooting Daniel Elbert White, Jr., according to the grand jury indictment.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smith County, TX
Cars
Smith County, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Pittsburg, TX
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
City
Lindale, TX
County
Smith County, TX
Tyler, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting

TYLER, Texas — One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Tyler. Officers responded between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. to the incident in the 11000 block of Carol Ln. near UT Health in Tyler, according to Tyler police. Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said two juveniles were...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview police issue warning about scam text message

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has put out a warning for the public to beware of a text message asking for bank account information. The text says there is unusual activity in an account, and it asks the recipient to make a call to clear up the problem. Police say they have received several complaints about the message and warn anyone who receives it not to make the call. They say never give out personal or bank information on the phone.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD student detained for terroristic threat

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD student has been placed in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for making a terroristic threat. According to Longview police, it happened at Judson Middle School on Tuesday. A school resource officer and Longview police detectives determined a student had made a threat, and the student was removed from school with a Directive to Apprehend signed by a judge.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An alleged car thief may have found a winning scratch-off ticket in a truck, but his luck stopped there. According to an arrest affidavit, in July 2021, Smith County investigators tracked a winning Texas Lottery scratch-off found in one of four vehicles reported stolen from European Automotive Repair in Tyler. The ticket’s winnings were redeemed from a Lindale area 7-Eleven store where investigators say they observed, via surveillance footage, Taz Marshall Whittemore arriving in a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Whittemore and another defendant also were allegedly observed in the Silverado at a Lindale Walmart store earlier that same day.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#Thefts#County Road#Motorcycle#Mercedes Benz
KSLA

Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
MARSHALL, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Investigation Leads To Gambling Raid

During the week preceding Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, TX. An undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Lottery
KLTV

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man wanted for online solicitation of 11-year-old girl

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for online solicitation of a minor. Officials said on July 8, Cedric “Bubba” Taylor, 38 of Tyler, solicited inappropriate pictures from an 11-year-old girl and is wanted for questioning in a case. Taylor has black hair, brown eyes and his […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Woman caught on camera shoplifting in Brookshire's store in Troup

TROUP, Texas — Troup Police Department is searching for an unidentified woman who was caught on camera shoplifting from a Brookshire's Grocery store in Troup. Troup PD is asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect. Contact the Troup Police Department with any information about the suspect at...
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Canton man dies in single-vehicle crash on FM 1255

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a metal fence just east of Canton, killing the driver. Stephen Smith, 73, was driving east on FM 1255 Saturday evening when he crashed into a metal pipe fence, according to Texas DPS. The DPS release notes he was not wearing a seat belt.
CANTON, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore

TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route. “To finally see that project funded, our commission sign off on it, and pre-construction meeting held last week in Lufkin, and to see that equipment start moving in out there, it’s very exciting,” TxDOT's Rhonda Oaks said.
KILGORE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy