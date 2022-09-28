The Kansas Sheriffs’ Association is Giving away a $1000 scholarship to Kansas High School Seniors. Students can prepare a 10-minute presentation on a topic related to driving safely. Students will then be assigned a time to give their presentation via ZOOM on October 12th or 13th. They will be asked questions from a panel of judges. Winners will be selected and announced on October 20th. To enter they will need to fill out the form here. Students need to apply by tomorrow.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO