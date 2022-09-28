Read full article on original website
Scholarship To Be Given Away By KSA
The Kansas Sheriffs’ Association is Giving away a $1000 scholarship to Kansas High School Seniors. Students can prepare a 10-minute presentation on a topic related to driving safely. Students will then be assigned a time to give their presentation via ZOOM on October 12th or 13th. They will be asked questions from a panel of judges. Winners will be selected and announced on October 20th. To enter they will need to fill out the form here. Students need to apply by tomorrow.
