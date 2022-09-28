Eagles-Jaguars injury report: A.J. Brown, Darius Slay among four to not practice

The Eagles released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Jacksonville, and 13 players landed on the initial list.

A.J. Brown (personal), Landon Dickerson (foot), Boston Scott (rib), and Darius Slay (back).

Brown is anticipating the birth of his second child, while Dickerson spent Week 3 on the injury report with that same foot injury.

Darius Slay’s appearance on the injury report is new, as the All-Pro cornerback is dealing with a back injury.

Jacksonville has two players on the injury report, Shaquill Griffin and Cole Van Lanen are both limited with lower body injuries.

Gallery

Best photos of Eagles 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3

List

List

List