Watch: Pat McAfee, Darius Butler break down an incredible throw from Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The knock on Jalen Hurts since his time at Alabama centered around his lack of arm strength and ability to throw the deep ball like many of today’s top quarterbacks.

After a summer of refining his mechanics and throwing motion, Hurts has plenty of arm strength and based on this video breakdown, his accuracy is top-notch as well.

During Wednesday’s Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter turned analyst and former NFL cornerback turned analyst, Darius Butler, broke down the first deep ball to DeVonta Smith against the Commanders that went for 45 yards.

The route from DeVonta Smith was smooth and precise as usual, but the ball placement from Hurts was second to none.

If Philadelphia’s third-year quarterback can continue dropping these types of dimes, the sky is the limit for the Eagles’ offense.

