2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the Airport
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victory
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So Many
Ian Aftermath: 4 dead in NC; many face cleanup after storm lashes the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — While what was left of Hurricane Ian made its way towards the northeastern United States, many in the Carolinas awakened Saturday morning to power outages, flooding, debris swept into the ocean and fallen trees. In an update Saturday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper reported four storm-related...
Channel 9 viewers share photos showing Hurricane Ian’s path through the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Carolinas Friday after tearing through Florida earlier this week. Channel 9 viewers shared pictures and video of heavy rain, flooding and powerful winds. Natalie Reyes sent Channel 9 a video of heavy rain and wind blowing through the trees outside of...
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency for NC ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival
North Carolina could see heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday
WBTV
‘When Florida people start leaving, it’s time to go’: Man describes fleeing Tampa ahead of Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Floridians are traveling north as Hurricane Ian hits their state, and some are choosing to seek shelter in the Carolinas. Tyler Bates is thankful to be staying with friends in Charlotte after fleeing Tampa on Monday. He made a pit stop to his hometown of Columbia...
Hurricane Ian updates: Storm's projected track shifts, changing outlook for North Carolina
The latest projected path of Hurricane Ian, which has knocked out all power in Cuba, shows it going farther inland before hitting North Carolina.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take Your Family on a High-Speed Adventure at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, NC
Thinking about a visit to ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC? When is the last time you stood up to watch something go 300 mph? Been a long time or maybe never? Then you should plan a trip to the ZMAX Dragway for an NHRA National Event. We got a chance to visit in September for the NHRA Carolina Nationals and couldn’t believe all the things we got to experience. And the best part? Kids are FREE. So your 300 mph family adventure just got a lot more budget-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know.
WBTV
Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
247Sports
HOF Aggie N.C. A&T QB Maseo Bolin takes over the reins of the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame
Former N.C. A&T quarterback Maseo Bolin has the distinct honor of being inducted in his high school, West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, and college, N.C. A&T State University, Hall of Fames. Bolin started at quarterback all four seasons that he was a member of the N.C. A&T State University...
Former Dallas Cowboy found dead after park rescue crews responded to distress call
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild […]
Split tree falls onto car, home while classes being taught in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Remnants of Hurricane Ian moved northwest through the Queen City Friday afternoon and it brought strong, steady rain and wind. About 6,000 Duke Energy customers lost power in Mecklenburg County as the storm moved through. Wind gusts in Charlotte reached at least 46 mph. There were several...
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
WBTV
Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina
Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Overnight, moderate to heavy rain will continue along with occasional wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Friday evening weather update. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
power98fm.com
Opening Date For McAdenville Revealed
McAdenville or what some call Christmas Town USA. I have yet to attend, but now that we have an opening date for McAdenville, I will be sure to attend. McAdenville is a staple in the Charlotte area. I remember when I first came to Charlotte, I thought it was dope to hear there was a place like this locally. I even remember seeing the line of cars to get to Christmas Town. It was extremely long, but who wouldn’t want to take their family to see these lights?
southparkmagazine.com
The IT List: 20 of Charlotte’s most stylish people
Our annual list of Charlotteans with undeniable personal style. On location at the Tipsy Burro Saloon & Cantina, 2711 Monroe Rd. This marks the sixth year of the It List, and each fall this carefully curated group proves to be just as exciting as the last. When I first produced this feature for SouthPark as a means of celebrating our city’s incredible growing powerhouse style community, I had no idea how talked about and celebrated the list would become — not to mention fun.
Panthers’ failed HQ site pitched as major mixed-use opportunity
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The firm tapped to market the site of the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill has released concept plans pitching the land as a major mixed-use opportunity. The Charlotte Business Journal reported in August that Colliers International had been chosen by David Tepper-led...
ncatregister.com
N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones exposes young girls to IT through her business, Girl Code Empower
N.C. A&T is one of the leading universities producing the most Black graduates with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees in the country including N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones, founder of Girl Code Empower. The growing organization designed by Jones provides girls ages 10 to 16 opportunities to gain...
kiss951.com
Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina
You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
