Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Take Your Family on a High-Speed Adventure at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, NC

Thinking about a visit to ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC? When is the last time you stood up to watch something go 300 mph? Been a long time or maybe never? Then you should plan a trip to the ZMAX Dragway for an NHRA National Event. We got a chance to visit in September for the NHRA Carolina Nationals and couldn’t believe all the things we got to experience. And the best part? Kids are FREE. So your 300 mph family adventure just got a lot more budget-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte

Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina

Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Overnight, moderate to heavy rain will continue along with occasional wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Friday evening weather update. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Opening Date For McAdenville Revealed

McAdenville or what some call Christmas Town USA. I have yet to attend, but now that we have an opening date for McAdenville, I will be sure to attend. McAdenville is a staple in the Charlotte area. I remember when I first came to Charlotte, I thought it was dope to hear there was a place like this locally. I even remember seeing the line of cars to get to Christmas Town. It was extremely long, but who wouldn’t want to take their family to see these lights?
CHARLOTTE, NC
southparkmagazine.com

The IT List: 20 of Charlotte’s most stylish people

Our annual list of Charlotteans with undeniable personal style. On location at the Tipsy Burro Saloon & Cantina, 2711 Monroe Rd. This marks the sixth year of the It List, and each fall this carefully curated group proves to be just as exciting as the last. When I first produced this feature for SouthPark as a means of celebrating our city’s incredible growing powerhouse style community, I had no idea how talked about and celebrated the list would become — not to mention fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina

You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
CHARLOTTE, NC

