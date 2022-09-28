Read full article on original website
Renee Paquette Accidentally Gives Her Neighbors A Naughty Show
Renee Paquette is one of the revered backstage interviewers and sports enthusiasts. She is currently working as a freelancer and is married to the AEW Champion Jon Moxley. That being said, Renee’s life is still just as active, and entertaining, as ever. We all face awkward situations in life,...
Seth Rollins Claims Roman Reigns Is Closer To Jon Moxley Than Him
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley would on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. They remain one of the most recognizable tag teams in recent memory. In fact, the stable would go on to become one of the most dominant...
Major Concern Over Severity Of Randy Orton’s Back Injury
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. He has won multiple titles and taken part in several iconic moments in the company’s history as well. Orton has had an incredible Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE. The Viper is currently a...
Mustafa Ali Wants To ‘Knock Down’ Reasons Why WWE Won’t Push Him
Mustafa Ali had a lot of potential following his main roster debut in 2019. Unfortunately, none of it was realized as he was involved in numerous failed and forgettable angles. Ali was engaged in a feud with Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. Unfortunately, he was not able...
Robert Roode Provides Reason For His Absence From WWE Television
Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE TV recently. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he’s been missing from the action once again. Roode’s most recent WWE appearance was in June, and fans still wait for the return of...
Randy Orton Getting A&E Documentary
Randy Orton went from punting legends to becoming a legend of the business himself. The multi-time world champion is getting an A&E biography as part of the network’s deal with WWE. PW Insider reported that the two parties are working on a Randy Orton project for their WWE Biography...
Aliyah Reveals Shoulder Injury With New Photo Drop
Aliyah is rising through the ranks of the WWE Women’s Division at a rapid pace. She scored her first championship in the company last month. She took on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The Damage CTRL members took the loss, while Rodriguez and Aliyah celebrated their...
Chris Jericho Explains How Eddie Kingston Reminds Him Of Randy Orton
Eddie Kingston made his AEW debut in July 2020, where he faced off against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. While unsuccessful in the match, Kingston impressed many and signed with the company. Kingston quickly cemented himself as one of the best talkers in AEW, as his promos are known...
Liv Morgan Sends Threat To Ronda Rousey Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. After becoming the Smackdown Women’s Champion, things have been going in a certain direction for Morgan. The former Riott Squad member retained her title against Ronda Rousey at...
AEW Interested In Signing Multiple Huge Stars
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite this week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. Elsewhere on the...
Bandido Offered AEW Contract After His Match Against Chris Jericho On Dynamite
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW offered him an opportunity at the ROH World Championship on AEW Dynamite on September 28th. While Bandido lost the bout, he impressed people in positions of power in AEW and he was offered a contract...
Why Karl Fredericks Was At The WWE Performance Center
WWE is always looking to hire more talent who will help with the company’s overall growth. They always hold tryouts in order to determine the best new talent for their roster. Karl Fredericks was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as well. According to the Wrestling...
Spoiler On WWE’s Plans For SmackDown Tonight
WWE may have been forced to close the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, due to the hurricane. That doesn’t mean the company hasn’t made special preparations for tonight’s edition of SmackDown. Sean Sapp reported from behind Fightful’s paywall that WWE arranged special flight arrangements for performers residing...
Saraya Promises To ‘Create Change’ In AEW Women’s Division
Saraya made her All Elite Wrestling debut during ‘Dynamite: Grand Slam’ last week. Saraya arrived in time to make the save for Toni Storm and Athena from the beatdown at the hands of Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb. Tonight, she cut her first promo since her debut.
Huge Likely Spoilers For WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 takes place on October 8th. With Triple H as the promotion’s creative head, fans expect the show to have memorable moments. The latest betting odds provide a rough idea of how things will turn out. There are six matches on the event’s card. Bianca Belair...
AEW Books MJF Match & More For Dynamite Next Week
MJF rarely wrestles on Dynamite because he’s better than you and you know it. The Salt of the Earth will finally step into the ring for some action next week on AEW Dynamite. MJF and Wheeler Yuta had a tense verbal exchange tonight on Dynamite. Yuta attacked MJF while...
WWE Drops Major Bray Wyatt ‘White Rabbit’ Tease During SmackDown
Bray Wyatt captivated fans and peers alike with his cryptic promos and tremendous storytelling ability. The Eater of Worlds was on top of his game when WWE released him. It appears that his return is around the corner. WWE dropped a major Bray Wyatt return tease with another QR code...
MJF Trolls Philadelphia Crowd With Mets Fight Song Before AEW Dynamite
MJF is one of the best heels in the business today and there’s no arguing that. The Salt of the Earth knows how to work the crowd with his mic skills. He did the same before AEW Dynamite this week. MJF cut a promo on the Philadelphia crowd inside...
