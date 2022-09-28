ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Meet Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot on Saturday – Buoy, a troll that lives in the depths of the Climate Pledge Arena. Buoy made his first appearance before the Kraken’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, slowly lowered to the ice from the ceiling during the brief presentation.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX2Now

Pujols hits #701, Cardinals win 2-1 over Pirates

Albert Pujols hit career home run #701 and helped the Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Friday night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals trailed 1-0 in the fourth inning when Pujols stepped to the plate. He launched career homer 701 into Big Mac Land to tie that game at 1-1. Nolan Arenado delivered the game winning hit in the fifth inning, a single to right scoring Brendan Donovan making it 2-1 Cards. Jack Flaherty was the winning pitcher (2-1), going six innings allowing just one run while striking out six Pirates hitters. Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 19th save of the season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Florida State
City
Landfall, MN
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Florida, MO
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Missouri Football
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Tampa, FL
City
London Township, MN
Kansas City, MO
Football
FOX2Now

How to bet on the Cardinals ahead of the playoffs

ST. LOUIS – With just six games left in the 2022 regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals are locked in and people are placing their bets. Sports betting has become a game within a game for millions of fans. Draft Kings at Casino Queen general manager Marc Vanderweele shared details.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Who makes the St. Louis Cardinals postseason rotation?

ST. LOUIS – It’s the final off-day for the St. Louis Cardinals before the 2022 regular season comes to an end. Six games against the Pittsburgh Pirates remain before the Cardinals take battle as the National League Central division champions. After Wednesday’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Pujols hits 701st career home run, connects for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701 home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy