Virginia Business
Theatre renovations draw downtown visitors
Before her August performance at Marion’s historic Lincoln Theatre, country singer Lorrie Morgan took an afternoon stroll downtown, stopping at shops and the local farmers market, according to Tracy Thompson, the theater’s director. Drawing visitors — famous and otherwise — to downtown Marion was the goal back in...
Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas Trees go on sale Saturday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Children may not have picked out their Halloween costumes yet, but Downtown Johnson City is already preparing to light up the city with its Christmas trees. Saturday, Oct. 1 is the last chance for businesses, churches and organizations to purchase a ticket for a Candy Land Christmas Tree. The trees […]
Food Truck Friday: Southern Cross
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’re in the mood for some down-home Southern cooking, then you’re in luck with the food truck Southern Cross. “The Southern is for the southern cooking, and the cross is to give the man upstairs some glory,” said owner Bill Gortney. “What you get off our truck is what you’ll […]
32,000 expected to attend Country Thunder concert at BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music fans are looking ahead to the weekend for the second year of the Country Thunder Music Festival, which looks likely to follow in last year’s rainy footsteps. The two-day concert at Bristol Motor Speedway features East Tennessee-native Morgan Wallen as well as Jason Aldean in the lineup. Tickets are […]
southparkmagazine.com
Twin-town double down: Guide to Bristol
Straddling the Virginia-Tennessee border, Bristol delivers plenty of weekend fun, whichever side of the street you’re on. Small-town hospitality is so big and welcoming in the foothills community of Bristol, two states lay claim to the storied burg perched smack along the Virginia-Tennessee border. Historic State Street slices right between the two states, and in case anyone doubts the harmonious nature of the side-by-side communities, there’s a brightly lit, billboard-sized sign with a pair of arrows proclaiming Bristol as a “good place to live.”
First night of Country Thunder kicks off despite rain
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain didn’t stop the first night of the Country Thunder Music Festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jason Aldean performed to a crowd of rain-soaked fans. About 32,000 people bought tickets to the two-day event sold-out event. “I’m super excited to be here to be enjoying outdoor music,” Fan Melissa Elmess said. […]
New to Town: La Casa Vieja
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – La Casa Vieja, a new restaurant on the Johnson City scene is a mix of Mexican and Honduran cuisine, pulling other Latin influences into their dishes as well. La Casa Vieja translates in English to ‘The Old House’. It’s a name the owners said was strategic in reminding Latinos in […]
elizabethton.com
I love a (homecoming) parade…
In 1932, Harry Richman composed and sang a song called “I Love a Parade.” Little did Richman know that years later that as people gather for a parade to celebrate many different things, the song automatically pops into the mind of those attending. On Thursday evening, the song...
Hawkins Co. gospel concert to benefit foster care
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A live gospel concert in Hawkins County will benefit children in the foster care system on October 8. Foster parent Brad Price joined News Channel 11 Friday to speak about the upcoming event at the Volunteer High School Gymnasium. Concert-goers can expect to hear Southern gospel music performed by the […]
Sullivan County Animal Shelter holding pumpkin fundraiser
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With temperatures dropping and Halloween approaching, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is holding a pumpkin and fall decorations fundraiser. The shelter is selling a variety of pumpkins along with gourds, bales of straw and dried corn stalks at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol. There are also displays where people can […]
The Tomahawk
Big John’s Closeouts is builder friendly
April Danner, left and Megan Mangum are all smiles behind the counter as they. are helping customers at Big John’s Closeouts in Mountain City, TN. The store. has been a community staple and is proud of its friendly atmosphere and. diligent customer care. Photo by Tamas Mondovics. By Jinifer...
A taste of Appalachia in South Korea | Film documents Elizabethton native sharing culture, food in new home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local woman brought a taste of her hometown of Elizabethton to her new home in South Korea. In sharing her culture, Jessica Bennett opened up her world in more ways than she could’ve imagined. Now her sister, Jami, is bringing the journey to the big screen. Jessica Bennett settled on […]
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
wvlt.tv
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
Kingsport Times-News
History Happenings: Witches Wynd returns to Exchange Place in October
October promises to be a busy month at our area’s historic sites, especially at Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm in Kingsport, the Sabine Hill State Historic Site in Elizabethton and Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Exchange Place: Living History 1850 Farm.
Travis Tritt not able to perform at Country Thunder due to Hurricane Ian
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country singer Travis Tritt will no longer perform at Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway due to the impacts caused by Hurricane Ian, event organizers say. “As Hurricane Ian impacted Florida severely, members of his crew were significantly impacted and unable to travel,” posted a spokesperson from Tritt’s Facebook page. “Sending […]
elizabethton.com
Holly named 2022 EHS Homecoming queen
Elizabethton High School spent the past week celebrating Homecoming 2022 with dress up days, a pep rally, parade, and closing out the fun-filled week with the crowning of a Homecoming Queen and football game against Sullivan East. During the game, which was won 55-27 by the Cyclones, the revelation of...
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend
With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
The Tomahawk
New County Attorney happy to be back home
Borne in Boone and raised in Doe, newly appointed Johnson County Attorney Ryan Carroll has returned home to serve his community. Carroll graduated from JCHS and, in Fall 2015, went on to ETSU to obtain a degree in History. Carroll graduated in May 2018. At twenty-five years old, Carroll practices...
Kingsport Times-News
West Walnut Street project on track for 2024 completion
JOHNSON CITY — The first phase of the West Walnut Street redevelopment project is expected to be completed by mid-summer 2023, but the underground work of installing utilities and stormwater improvements will likely be completed by mid-winter, according to the city engineer managing the $30-plus million project. Completing phase...
