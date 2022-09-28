ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress reaches deal to avoid government shutdown

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Congress has reached a deal to temporarily fund the government, avoiding a government shutdown with hours to spare. Lawmakers prevented a shutdown by passing a stopgap measure that funds the government through December. “We in Congress have a responsibility to the American people to keep the...
Ginni Thomas gives interview to Jan. 6 panel

(The Hill) – Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, gave a voluntary interview Thursday with the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The interview with Thomas caps a months-long effort by the committee to speak with the conservative...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Democrats ‘Have Already Started the Killings’ of Republicans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of murdering Republicans in “killings” that the lawmaker claims are underway. “I am not going to mince words with you all,” Greene said at Donald Trump’s rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday night. “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings.” To support her claim, Greene cited a recent North Dakota crime story about an intoxicated man who allegedly “had a political argument with [a] pedestrian,” hit the pedestrian with a car, and then later claimed the pedestrian was “part of a Republican extremist group,” according to court documents. During her speech, Greene added that President Joe Biden “has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state.” “But under Republicans, we will take back our country from the Communists who have stolen it and want us to disappear,” Greene concluded.Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I am not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings."This rhetoric is dangerous and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/2UiKXsrlsJ— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports.

