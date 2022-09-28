Read full article on original website
Related
Pelosi criticized for not setting vote on stock trading reform
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A bill that would ban members of Congress from trading stocks seems stalled, with no vote scheduled before the U.S. House of Representatives goes on break. With no vote Friday, the bill can’t be considered until after the November election. Bill sponsor U.S. Rep. Abigail...
Congress reaches deal to avoid government shutdown
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Congress has reached a deal to temporarily fund the government, avoiding a government shutdown with hours to spare. Lawmakers prevented a shutdown by passing a stopgap measure that funds the government through December. “We in Congress have a responsibility to the American people to keep the...
Ginni Thomas gives interview to Jan. 6 panel
(The Hill) – Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, gave a voluntary interview Thursday with the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The interview with Thomas caps a months-long effort by the committee to speak with the conservative...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Democrats ‘Have Already Started the Killings’ of Republicans
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of murdering Republicans in “killings” that the lawmaker claims are underway. “I am not going to mince words with you all,” Greene said at Donald Trump’s rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday night. “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings.” To support her claim, Greene cited a recent North Dakota crime story about an intoxicated man who allegedly “had a political argument with [a] pedestrian,” hit the pedestrian with a car, and then later claimed the pedestrian was “part of a Republican extremist group,” according to court documents. During her speech, Greene added that President Joe Biden “has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state.” “But under Republicans, we will take back our country from the Communists who have stolen it and want us to disappear,” Greene concluded.Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I am not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings."This rhetoric is dangerous and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/2UiKXsrlsJ— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge says Trump can hold off on affirming accuracy of FBI’s Mar-a-Lago inventory
U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon brushed aside an order from the special master in the Mar-a-Lago case requiring former President Trump to back his claims the FBI planted evidence in his home in an order that also extends the deadline for completing the review. The order from Cannon comes...
Biden’s student borrower forgiveness program updated to exclude private loans
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to obtain one-time debt relief by...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0