'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
Gov. DeSantis gives update on Ian’s storm damage, emergency response in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is gave an update Thursday on Ian as the devastating storm continues its move through Florida. The governor spoke from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. Joining DeSantis for the press conference is Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Ian...
WCTV
Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?
In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
wengradio.com
I-75 CLOSED AS MYAKKA RIVER FLOODS IT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold another briefing on Florida’s response to Hurricane Ian. The governor is set to be back in Tallahassee for the 1 p.m. update. Wednesday morning, DeSantis spoke in Tallahassee before traveling to Lake City in Columbia County. Late Wednesday...
DeSantis: Lee and Charlotte counties are ‘basically off the grid’ after Hurricane Ian
During a press conference in Tallahassee, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on the impact of Hurricane Ian, saying Lee and Charlotte counties are “basically off the grid” due to widespread power outages. Sept. 29, 2022.
TMH, FSU project to sustain 350 high-paying jobs
Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say they’re teaming up to bring a big economic boost to the area.
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee lost its charm
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee’s most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
yr.media
FAMU Students Sue State of Florida For Uneven HBCU Funding
A group of students at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee filed a lawsuit against the state alleging decades of discriminatory underfunding of the HBCU. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of six students, argues the state pours more money into traditionally white institutions like Florida State University but won’t do the same for HBCUs, according to the Washington Post.
wfsu.org
Justices reject an inmate's appeal in the murder of a Florida State University grad student
The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Death Row inmate convicted in the 2010 murder of a Florida State University graduate student whose body was found in St. Johns County. Justices unanimously ruled against Quentin Marcus Truehill, one of three men accused of going on a...
10NEWS
FDOT: Portions of I-75 back open after closures due to high water
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol opened up parts of Interstate 75 in Sarasota County overnight, according to a news release. It had been shut down in both directions due to high water from the Myakka River. FHP consolidated the I-75 closure at Sumter Blvd and say the...
WCTV
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned amid a photo surfacing in what appears to be Moore in a KKK uniform. “What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” said Congressman Al Lawson. Moore was appointed as district two commissioner by...
WCTV
Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
WCTV
Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County
Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Emergency Management update on Hurricane Ian
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is still intensifying but the forecast has shifted significantly to the East since Monday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Tallahassee continue to stress that there could still be slight shifts in either direction before the storm makes landfall.
Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
mycbs4.com
Governor says "Expect mortality" after Hurricane Ian
Tallahassee — Governor Desantis says he is still processing some of the damage he saw. He is giving an update on the state right now. You can watch that live here.
WCTV
Lowndes County, Valdosta City Schools will close Thursday and Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County School district will close all schools and the system offices Thursday and Friday due to the threat of inclement weather, administrators announced. Valdosta City Schools will also be closed those days. VCS was already scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday for fall break.
FSU offering free tickets to Florida residents, students ahead of matchup with Wake Forest
Dave Clawson might be wrong about Doak Campbell Stadium.
