Leon County, FL

WCTV

Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?

In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
wengradio.com

I-75 CLOSED AS MYAKKA RIVER FLOODS IT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WDBO

WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold another briefing on Florida’s response to Hurricane Ian. The governor is set to be back in Tallahassee for the 1 p.m. update. Wednesday morning, DeSantis spoke in Tallahassee before traveling to Lake City in Columbia County. Late Wednesday...
Person
James Storm
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee lost its charm

Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee’s most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
yr.media

FAMU Students Sue State of Florida For Uneven HBCU Funding

A group of students at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee filed a lawsuit against the state alleging decades of discriminatory underfunding of the HBCU. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of six students, argues the state pours more money into traditionally white institutions like Florida State University but won’t do the same for HBCUs, according to the Washington Post.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
10NEWS

FDOT: Portions of I-75 back open after closures due to high water

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol opened up parts of Interstate 75 in Sarasota County overnight, according to a news release. It had been shut down in both directions due to high water from the Myakka River. FHP consolidated the I-75 closure at Sumter Blvd and say the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
#Hurricane Preparedness#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#North Florida#Hurricane Warning#Floridians#Leon County Government#State#Hurricane Ian#Floridadisaster Org#The American Red Cross
WCTV

Evacuees from Hurricane Ian's path hunkered down Walmart parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County

Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Emergency Management update on Hurricane Ian

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is still intensifying but the forecast has shifted significantly to the East since Monday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Tallahassee continue to stress that there could still be slight shifts in either direction before the storm makes landfall.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
FSU
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
VALDOSTA, GA

