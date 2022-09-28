ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music

Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
SAINT MEINRAD, IN
103GBF

Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

R Table at Brew a new dining experience for area

Tyler and Linsy Reynolds plan on opening R Table at Brew at 408 Main Street in Jasper on Thursday, October 6, with a farm-to-table concept bringing customers delicious meals sourced from the best local producers in a great atmosphere. Fans of the downtown restaurant Brew are in for something new...
JASPER, IN
103GBF

How to Mail Letters to Santa in Downtown Newburgh, Indiana

Christmas will be here before you know it, so you might want to start planning on getting your child's letters to Santa sooner rather than later. While Halloween hasn't even happened yet, parents all over are probably already starting to buy or at least think about buying Christmas gifts for their children. I know we have already done some Christmas shopping at our house. However, it's the presents from Santa Claus that the kiddos are always most excited about. The thing is, Santa might not know exactly what to bring them unless they give Ole St. Nick their Christmas Wish List.
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

What Kind of Weather Can We Expect at This Year’s Fall Festival?

There are a few things that you can almost guarantee are going to happen at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival each year. First, you are going to eat some delicious food (probably way too much), which will probably result in some heartburn. Secondly, you will most likely see some people (old friends) that you haven't seen since the previous year's Fall Festival, and you probably won't see them again until the next Fall Festival.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

We’ve Found Some of the Cheapest & Best Pumpkins in Daviess County Right Here (PHOTOS)

Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!. Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.
PHILPOT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Final Owensboro Downtown Cruise-In Set To Be The Biggest

The final Downtown Cruise-In of the season will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest vintage vehicles in the tri-state. There will also be food trucks, huge prizes, and family fun. Here's what you'll be missing if you don't attend. It's always a great time when you can...
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion

There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Scary Movie Double Feature, Beer Garden, and More Happening at Evansville’s Haunted Willard Library

The Halloween season is here, so is there a better way to celebrate than at our local haunted hot spot?. As you know, Willard Library is one of the most notoriously haunted places in the Evansville area. The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off Evansville's First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885. So it would seem Willard Library is definitely THE place to be to celebrate Halloween!
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

New Evansville Mobile Food Market Seeks To Provide Affordable Healthy Groceries to Underserved Areas

A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After their car was hit in an accident last week, Foster Care in the U.S. now has a new set of wheels. Organization leaders say thanks to the Audubon Chrysler Center, they now have a new Dodge Journey for the non-profit. Foster Care in the U.S....
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

