Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.

SAINT MEINRAD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO