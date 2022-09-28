Read full article on original website
Indiana Farm Market Invites Families for FREE Kids Day Full of Pumpkins & More
Fall is the best time to get out and about with the family and enjoy the beautiful weather. One Indiana Farm Market is hosting a super fun and FREE event. Does your family love to create new traditions together during the holidays? This is the perfect tradition to add to the list. Pumpkins and More in Santa Claus, Indiana would love to have your family come for a visit.
Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music
Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
Enjoy Dancing, Drag & Costume Contests at River City Pride Halloween Event
Let me just tell you... my friends at River City Pride know how to throw a party, and they love Halloween as much as I do so you can bet the event they are hosting with Schymik's Kitchen is going to be an epic night of fun. Monsters In The...
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
R Table at Brew a new dining experience for area
Tyler and Linsy Reynolds plan on opening R Table at Brew at 408 Main Street in Jasper on Thursday, October 6, with a farm-to-table concept bringing customers delicious meals sourced from the best local producers in a great atmosphere. Fans of the downtown restaurant Brew are in for something new...
Newburgh-Chandler Library Taking Item Suggestions for Upcoming ‘Library of Things’
The Newburgh-Chandler Public Library is looking to expand beyond the books, movies, and music it loans out to residents, and is asking those residents for suggestions on what it should include in its new "Library of Things." What is a "Library of Things?" The short answer is, it's exactly what...
How to Mail Letters to Santa in Downtown Newburgh, Indiana
Christmas will be here before you know it, so you might want to start planning on getting your child's letters to Santa sooner rather than later. While Halloween hasn't even happened yet, parents all over are probably already starting to buy or at least think about buying Christmas gifts for their children. I know we have already done some Christmas shopping at our house. However, it's the presents from Santa Claus that the kiddos are always most excited about. The thing is, Santa might not know exactly what to bring them unless they give Ole St. Nick their Christmas Wish List.
Evansville to Offer Fall Festival Shuttle Service Aboard City Buses
Without a doubt, one of the most stressful aspects of the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is parking. Let me revise that statement. Parking really isn't too stressful if you don't mind paying a few bucks to use someone's lot. I almost always choose this option for a few reasons...
What Kind of Weather Can We Expect at This Year’s Fall Festival?
There are a few things that you can almost guarantee are going to happen at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival each year. First, you are going to eat some delicious food (probably way too much), which will probably result in some heartburn. Secondly, you will most likely see some people (old friends) that you haven't seen since the previous year's Fall Festival, and you probably won't see them again until the next Fall Festival.
Marley is a Bombshell Black German Shepherd Available for Adoption in Newburgh, IN
It's a well-known theory that black dogs are passed up more than any other color at shelters. Many shelter workers believe it's because Hollywood portrays them as the "bad guy" in movies and that they aren't as photogenic as other colors. First off, that's just stupid. I have a tiny...
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
We’ve Found Some of the Cheapest & Best Pumpkins in Daviess County Right Here (PHOTOS)
Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!. Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.
Viral Evansville Escape Room Ups the Scare Factor with a Real Boogeyman Who Terrorizes You
I love escape rooms as much as the next person, but I'm not sure I have the guts for this. The Boogeyman is a phrase I've heard ever since I was a kid. I remember hearing stories about bad kids who the boogeyman would "get." However, as a full-blown adult, I now wonder, what even is a boogeyman?
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
Final Owensboro Downtown Cruise-In Set To Be The Biggest
The final Downtown Cruise-In of the season will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest vintage vehicles in the tri-state. There will also be food trucks, huge prizes, and family fun. Here's what you'll be missing if you don't attend. It's always a great time when you can...
Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion
There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
Scary Movie Double Feature, Beer Garden, and More Happening at Evansville’s Haunted Willard Library
The Halloween season is here, so is there a better way to celebrate than at our local haunted hot spot?. As you know, Willard Library is one of the most notoriously haunted places in the Evansville area. The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off Evansville's First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885. So it would seem Willard Library is definitely THE place to be to celebrate Halloween!
tmpresale.com
Hairball at Victory Theatre in Evansville Mar 3rd, 2023 – pre-sale code
The newest Hairball presale code is now ready to use. While this special presale window is on, you can order Hairball show tickets earlier than anyone else!. Now is a great time to order your own tickets before they go on sale and sell out… Purchase your tickets ASAP to see Hairball in Evansville, IN.
New Evansville Mobile Food Market Seeks To Provide Affordable Healthy Groceries to Underserved Areas
A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
14news.com
Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After their car was hit in an accident last week, Foster Care in the U.S. now has a new set of wheels. Organization leaders say thanks to the Audubon Chrysler Center, they now have a new Dodge Journey for the non-profit. Foster Care in the U.S....
