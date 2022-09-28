Read full article on original website
Two people displaced after Knox County fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least two people were displaced after a fire at Hamilton House Condominiums on Friday evening, Knoxville Fire Department officials said. At around 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about smoke coming from an apartment at 1400 Kenesaw Ave. KFD crews initially reported light smoke in the area and soon found a fire in an apartment on the second floor.
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Mart, Erland said. Officers reportedly arrived on scene and found a man who...
One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
Man charged with DUI after crashing into KPD cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man crashed into a Knoxville Police Department cruiser early Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 1, Raul Gonzalaz, 39, crashed into an unoccupied, parked KPD cruiser on I-40 East near Lovell Road, a spokesperson stated. Officials said a KPD officer...
E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. Officers responded to Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street at around 11:15 p.m. to find a bicyclist lying on the road with serious injuries, according to officials.
Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors
Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, report says
A Place to Call Home
Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
One dead after man stabs his roommate in Loudon Co., LCSO says
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fight between two roommates ended in a fatal stabbing Thursday morning, according to a release from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 12:00 a.m. in Philadelphia, Tennessee, when a man called 911 saying he had just stabbed someone, the release said. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and found one man, Daniel Cisneros, 52, dead of several stab wounds.
Morristown shelter looking for help adopting animals
Hancock Co. pilot risks life to save strangers from polluted water after hurricanes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joe Hurston with Air Mobile Ministries is yet again helping people in distress from war and natural disasters. Hurston returned from his last trip to Ukraine Wednesday evening after he delivered 50 water purifiers, which can turn polluted water into safe drinking water for thousands at a time.
Clouds sticking around for our Sunday, slowly warming next week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are continuing to stick around and making for a cool weekend and we can expect more of the same as we head into Sunday. Some sunshine will mix in from time to time on Sunday and that will help to warm us a little more for the afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way for next week as we turn more seasonable.
Maple Lane Farm opens corn maze for 24th straight year
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maple Lane Farms in Greenback opened for the first time of the year on Friday as people poured into the corn field around six in the afternoon. “The corn just looks awesome.” said one family who’s visiting the farm for the first time. The...
Heroin, fentanyl seized from van after traffic stop on I-75, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A traffic stop on I-75 resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, officers smelled marijuana coming from a van after stopping it for speeding on I-75, officials said. KPD officers found 400 grams of suspected...
Cruze Farm in the Spotlight
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
