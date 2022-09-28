Read full article on original website
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to continue his strong start to the season and North Carolina opened up Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 41-10 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Maye, a redshirt freshman, was able to consistently throw downfield, with 13 of his 26 completions going for at least 15 yards. He finished with 363 yards, going 26 of 36. Josh Downs led UNC (4-1, 1-0 ACC) with eight catches and 120 yards, and tight end Bryson Nesbit added 98 receiving yards on four receptions. Grant Wells completed 16 of 26 passes for 139 yards and ran for a touchdown, but the Hokies (2-3, 1-1) struggled overall against a Tar Heel defense that turned in its best performance of the season.
The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The Bulldogs forced No. 17 Texas A&M into four turnovers, including three inside the red zone, and took advantage in a 42-24 victory on Saturday. Decamerion Richardson scooped up Emmanuel Forbes’ critical third-quarter blocked field goal and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 21-3 lead. The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) got no closer to 11 as MSU’s defense denied A&M inside the 20 all game long with big plays inside its 20. The first came early in the second quarter when Devon Achane fumbled on the 6. MSU responded with a 94-yard, 11-play drive ending with Will Rogers’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Rufus Harvey. Leading 14-0 just before halftime, the Bulldogs defense came through again as Nathaniel Watson forced Aggies quarterback Max Johnson to fumble inside the red zone. Forbes’ blocked field goal in the third quarter put an exclamation point on the game for MSU and their first SEC West win.
In one of the strangest, most momentum-swinging games you have ever seen, No. 2 Alabama went on the road and defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26. The Crimson Tide would come out of the gates on fire and quickly jumped on the Hogs 14-0. Then, one of the scariest moments of the college football season happened when star quarterback Bryce Young exited the contest with a shoulder injury.
